For years, cattle producers have been looking for the benefits of therapeutic applications of chlortetracycline combined with the coccidiosis control and performance results of Rumensin for receiving/starter rations. Until now, they’ve had to choose one or the other. In late July, the Food and Drug Administration approved the combination use of Pennchlor (chlortetracycline Type A medicated article) and Rumensin (monensin Type A medicated article) in beef calves two months of age and older, and growing beef steers and heifers fed in confinement for slaughter. At a time when input costs, including feed, are at an all-time high, the ability to use these products in combination gives producers more options to improve the sustainability and efficiency of their business.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO