ccxmedia.org
Champlin Mom Founds ‘Blessings Box’ to Help People in Need
A local woman is using the power of social media to help people in need throughout the northwest suburbs. The most recent person to benefit is a new teen mom. “This is what we’ve gotten in less than 24 hours and I have double this coming yet,” said Melissa Behrens, pointing to a collection of baby supplies on her front lawn. :So this mom will be fully taken care of by the community, and this is life-saving to a mom like that.”
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Receives $775K State Grant to Help Raze Four Seasons Mall
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will award $775,000 to Plymouth to aid in the demolition of the Four Seasons Mall. The 17-acre property near Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty for 11 years. The award was announced this week. Redevelopment plans include a three-story Plymouth...
ccxmedia.org
Updated Redevelopment Plans Revealed for Plymouth Prudential Site
A 75-acre site that Prudential called home for decades has become a blank canvas for redevelopment. Plymouth city leaders received updated plans this week on what the site could become. Located at the corner of I-494 and Bass Lake Road, Plymouth officials hope to create a “city center for the...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Firefighter Retires After Nearly 40 Years of Service
Maple Grove is saying goodbye to one of its longest-tenured firefighters. Assistant Fire Chief Rob Pearson is retiring after 37 years with the city. “As a kid, I wanted to be a firefighter,” said Pearson. He started with Maple Grove as a Fire Explorer in 1981 and was hired...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Celebrates New Franklin Center Campus for Kids with Autism
For Robert Crosby, the brand new Franklin Center in Golden Valley would have been a game changer during his youth had it been available. The new center expects to change the lives of hundreds and eventually thousands of kids with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Crosby says he was bullied due...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Hy-Vee Employee Wins Company’s Highest Customer Service Honor
Cathey Gardner found out Friday that she is one of only 15 Hy-Vee employees company-wide to be awarded the company’s highest customer service honor this year. She was surprised this morning at the Maple Grove store with the “2022 Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award.”. “Everybody started clapping, and...
ccxmedia.org
‘Shout Out Loud’ Returns Oct. 1 to Help with Mental Health
Shout Out Loud, a charity event aimed at connecting people with mental health resources, is returning this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “It’s a really happy event,” said Laura Dizon, one of the Shout Out Loud founders. “And yes there’s tears and yes there’s talk of suicide, but it’s really about learning prevention and what can you do to help people before they reach a crisis situation.”
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Students Served up Locally Sourced Pico de Gallo for Hispanic Heritage Month
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month festivities, students in the Robbinsdale school district had home-made Pico de Gallo from tomatoes grown on local Latino farms. “We know some of four kids know what Pico de Gallo is. It’s something familiar to them. We want them to see themselves in the lunch line,” said Katie Wahl, director of nutrition services at Robbinsdale Schools. “For others, it’s an educational experience. They might not have tried it before.”
ccxmedia.org
Vote in Robbinsdale!
Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 election in Robbinsdale. Residents can vote absentee by mail or in person at City Hall during regular hours now through Monday, November 7. City Hall will also have special absentee voting hours on Saturday, November 5 from 10am to 3pm. Residents can also choose to vote in person on Election Day which is Tuesday, November 8. In Robbinsdale, Councilmember seats are on the ballot for Wards 3 and 4. There will also be a primary election for the vacancy in Ward 1, with a special election to follow on February 14. Check your polling place and more at http://www.robbinsdalemn.com/elections.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Volleyball Sweeps Osseo
The Maple Grove volleyball swept rival Osseo Tuesday. The Crimson prevailed 25-12, 25-18, 25-7. It’s the tenth win of the season for the Crimson, who improved to 4-1 in Northwest Suburban Conference matches. Jay Wilcox, reporting.
ccxmedia.org
Supermercado LomaBonita ‘Crystal’s Best Kept Secret’
Supermercado y Panaderia LomaBonita has been a community staple in Crystal for more than 10 years. Located in the Crystal Shopping Center, the supermarket and bakery caters to the growing Hispanic and Latino populations in the northwest suburbs. But the store is meant for everyone. “When you come here, we...
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Boys Soccer Edges Anoka
Sylvester Doe scored the game-winning goal as the Champlin Park boys’ soccer team edged Anoka 4-3 Tuesday. The Rebels improved their record on the season to 8-2-0. They are in third place in the Northwest Suburban Conference, behind Maple Grove and Andover. John Jacobson, reporting.
ccxmedia.org
Changes to Traffic Stop, Search Policies Outlined in Brooklyn Center
Brooklyn Center City Council members got their first look at proposed changes to traffic stop and consent search policies at a council meeting on Monday night. John Solomon, a member of the Community Safety and Violence Prevention Implementation Committee, presented the changes to the council. “When I talk about why...
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Volleyball Takes Down # 1 Wayzata
The fourth-ranked Champlin Park volleyball team beat number one Wayzata Wednesday night in a possible preview of November’s Section 5AAAA final. Carly Gilk led the Rebels in kills with 16 while Marlie Hanson added 14. Olivia Swenson led the Trojans in kills with 13. It was the first loss...
ccxmedia.org
Stolen SUV Owned by Plymouth Baseball Historian Involved in Crash
A Plymouth baseball historian who had his car stolen Sunday night received some unwelcome news this week. Monday afternoon, Jim Weinzetl’s 2018 BMW was involved in a high-speed chase with Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies on Interstate-94. The chase ended in St. Paul when the 15-year-old driver of the...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Girls Soccer Beats Hopkins to Stay Undefeated
The Wayzata girls soccer team beat Hopkins 4-2 to stay unbeaten. It’s the second win of the season over the Royals for Wayzata. Grace Estby had two goals for the Trojans, with Ana Munyon and Amya Conway also scoring. Abby Hoiska and Mya Burgess scored for Hopkins. Wayzata stayed...
