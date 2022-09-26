Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 election in Robbinsdale. Residents can vote absentee by mail or in person at City Hall during regular hours now through Monday, November 7. City Hall will also have special absentee voting hours on Saturday, November 5 from 10am to 3pm. Residents can also choose to vote in person on Election Day which is Tuesday, November 8. In Robbinsdale, Councilmember seats are on the ballot for Wards 3 and 4. There will also be a primary election for the vacancy in Ward 1, with a special election to follow on February 14. Check your polling place and more at http://www.robbinsdalemn.com/elections.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO