Motorcyclist critically injured after crash outside gate of Arrowhead Stadium
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a pedestrian crash Monday outside gate one for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Around 11:22 a.m., a pedestrian was walking south on Blue Ridge Cutoff near 40th Street in the crosswalk right outside of the gate, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.
Police said a black Harley Davidson, also southbound on Blue Ridge Cutoff, struck the pedestrian and lost control of the motorcycle.
The driver, who was wearing a half-helmet, was then ejected from the vehicle.
KCPD said the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The pedestrian was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
