Motorcyclist critically injured after crash outside gate of Arrowhead Stadium

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a pedestrian crash Monday outside gate one for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 11:22 a.m., a pedestrian was walking south on Blue Ridge Cutoff near 40th Street in the crosswalk right outside of the gate, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police said a black Harley Davidson, also southbound on Blue Ridge Cutoff, struck the pedestrian and lost control of the motorcycle.

The driver, who was wearing a half-helmet, was then ejected from the vehicle.

KCPD said the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The pedestrian was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.