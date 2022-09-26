ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Skunk rescued from ice cream lid in British Columbia

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOMm7_0iAwYEzr00

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia couple enlisted the help of a wildlife rescuer to help a skunk they spotted wandering near their home with a plastic ice cream lid stuck around its neck.

Bryan and Mira O'Connor said they and their neighbors in North Vancouver made multiple attempts to capture the skunk after it was caught on camera wandering through the neighborhood with the plastic dome lid around its neck.

"It was so thin and moving so much slower than the other skunks I've seen in the neighborhood, and I was really concerned," Bryan O'Connor told CTV News.

The couple said they tried setting a live trap for the skunk, but succeeded only in catching a large raccoon.

"The whole big raccoon family around was very upset. They were waiting for him to come out. Of course we released him right away. At that point, we realized we really needed some help," Mira O'Connor said.

The couple enlisted the help of Cathy Kenning, a volunteer with the Critter Care Wildlife Society.

Kenning was able to trap the skunk in a net without anyone being sprayed. She found the skunk's front leg also was caught in the lid.

Kenning cut through the lid and took the skunk to Critter Care's facility for rehabilitation. The rescue group said the skunk, now dubbed Cupcake, will be returned to the wild in a few weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Columbia#Skunks#North Vancouver#Ctv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Andrei Tapalaga

Vampire With Sickle Around Her Throat To Stop Rising From the Dead Discovered

The 'vampire' was found with a sickle across her neckMirosław Blicharski/ Nicolaus Copernicus University. Since the early 17th century, vampire lore has been postulated. Eastern European folklore gave rise to these monsters that resembled bats in appearance. The vampire lore didn't become widely known in the West until much later, up to this point.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
457K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy