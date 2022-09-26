ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho San Diego, CA

58-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday collision at Rancho San Diego intersection

By Karen Kucher
 4 days ago

A collision involving a motorcycle and a SUV on Friday evening in Rancho San Diego killed a 58-year-old motorcycle rider and left his 54-year-old passenger seriously injured, officials said.

The crash was reported around 6:10 p.m.at the intersection of state Route 94 and Via Mercado.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2003 Honda Shadow west on SR-94 when a 56-year-old woman driving south on Via Mercado tried to make a left turn onto eastbound SR-94. The two drivers collided in the intersection, said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

The rider and his passenger were thrown from the bike. The Spring Valley woman driving a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace suffered minor injuries.

Medics rushed the motorcycle rider by ambulance to a trauma hospital, where he died. The man, who was an El Cajon resident, was not identified.

His passenger — who the CHP said also lived in El Cajon — suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital. No other information about her was released.

The CHP is investigating the crash. Garrow said it was not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

