Alameda County relieves 47 deputies of duty due to unsatisfactory psych exams

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Alameda County Sheriff's Office relieved 10% of its deputies of their duties last week, according to reporting by KTVU .

The reason for the overhaul is due to the 47 deputies being deemed unsuited for the job on their psychological examinations, some going back as far as 2016, according to the station.

In an emailed statement to KCBS Radio, Lt. Ray Kelly said, "An internal audit discovered 47 files with a psychological test score of D-Not Suited. Those employees have been put on a non peace officer status. They will be retested and once their score is determined brought back to full duty."

While on leave, the deputies have no law enforcement power but are still qualified to receive pay and benefits.

While Sheriff Gregory Ahern intends to retest the deputies, some are unsure how trustworthy the examinations will be, the station reported.

The test will be administered by a third-party psychologist with the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, Kelly told KTVU.

This revelation comes after an Alameda County deputy shot and killed a couple in their Dublin home earlier this month .

Devin Williams, Jr., 24, turned himself into the California Highway Patrol after the shooting and a subsequent manhunt.

Despite initial reports saying a thorough background check was conducted before Williams, Jr. was hired and he had no history of mental health issues, KTVU reported that he had failed his psychological exam and had not passed a probationary period with Stockton Police before he was hired in Alameda.

"We do very thorough background investigations and I think our people are saying did we miss something, did we not do something right," said Kelly during a press conference at the time of the incident.

"Everything I've seen, everything that's been reported to to us would indicate he was a very good candidate for law enforcement," he said.

Although it's unclear when the second round of tests will be administered, Ahern intends to "resolve this issue as quickly as possible," according to a letter obtained by the station.

