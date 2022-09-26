ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Pro Daniella Karagach Tests Positive for Covid; Will Miss Tonight’s Performance

By Lynette Rice
 4 days ago

Pro Daniella Karagach tested positive for Covid and will miss tonight’s performance of Dancing with the Stars .

Karagach, who is paired with Joseph Baena, will be temporarily replaced by dance troupe member Alexis Warr.  Those who were in close contact to Karagach will be masked on tonight’s show on Disney+.

A spokesperson says Karagach is “completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining. Everyone who has been in close contact with her has tested negative.” Karagach is married to Pasha Pashkov, who is paired this season with Teresa Giudice.

At least four cases of Covid were reported after the show’s Sept. 19 premiere . A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all four individuals on the crew who tested positive work in “completely different departments that do not have in person contact with each other, based on our pod system.”

The show employs more than 300 production employees.

“Contact tracing was immediately conducted,” the spokesperson continued. “All close contacts were notified and put on an increased testing cadence. No close contact of the four positive production employees has since tested positive.”

Karagach and Baena, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, earned 23 out of 40 total points for their jive during last week’s premiere.

Last season, Cheryl Burke and her partner Cody Rigsby both tested positive for Covid and had to perform one of their numbers via Zoom — and from separate locales.

