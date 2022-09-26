ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start

PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
New York State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
NJ.com

Yankees, DJ LeMahieu come to decision on return

TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked things out with DJ LeMahieu, the training staff and probably a lot of others before a final decision was made. Wednesday was a possibility for a return, especially after the Yankees clinched the AL East the night before with a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, but the final verdict was to wait until Friday to activate LeMahieu from the injured list.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets call up Francisco Alvarez: Is he eligible for the playoffs?

The New York Mets are tapping into their farm system and pulling up a secret weapon this weekend. Francisco Alvarez, who is MLB’s No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is reportedly being promoted to the majors on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In fact,...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Chargers sign ex-Eagles WR to practice squad

John Hightower has a new home. The Los Angeles Chargers signed the wide receiver to their practice squad, as first reported by Tyler Schoon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hightower was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2020,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Cooper Rush’s big news after win over Giants

It’s been a good week for Cooper Rush. The quarterback helped the Dallas Cowboys improve to 2-1 this season with a win over the New York Giants on Monday at MetLife Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And on Wednesday, Rush’s wife, Lauryn Rush, announced that...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Giants coach has to break in new Patriots starting quarterback

The Patriots need to act quick. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a severe high-ankle sprain, and New England is set to visit a 2-1 Green Bay Packers team on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for a former New York Giants head...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Tickets#Buccaneers#American Football#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#Ticketmaster#New York Giants#Cowboys Giants
NJ.com

Play NJ.com’s Giants Prop Bet Showdown to win cash prizes!

You know who took a bigger beating last week than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones?. Once again, NJ.com handed out $50 to the winner of our Giants Prop Bet Showdown. This time, contestant Joe Carretta blitzed us with nine correct guesses. Now that’s a sack rate that would make even Michael Strahan happy.
GAMBLING
NJ.com

Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online

The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to team before wild celebration

TORONTO — In his right hand, Aaron Boone gripped a bottle of champagne. The Yankees’ Player of the Game championship belt was draped over his other shoulder. Before the Yankees soaked the Rogers Centre’s visitors clubhouse with beer following their American League East-clinching, 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, the manager had something to say.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NJ.com

NFL parlays Week 4: Best parlay picks this week

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Sunday slate is jam-packed with 14 games and after analyzing the lines and odds, we’ve compiled our favorite Week 4 NFL parlay...
NFL
NJ.com

MLB insider predicts Yankees’ biggest problem in the playoffs

The New York Yankees are playoff-bound. But they still face some significant problems heading into the postseason. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden identified each contender’s biggest issue going into October. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For the Yankees, Bowden pointed to the bullpen, “which has been...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Week 4 NFL bonuses: Get over $1,250 at DraftKings and more this week

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re poised to enter the second month of the football season but there are thousands of dollars being offered by the best Week...
GAMBLING
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy