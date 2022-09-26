Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next contract might not turn out very well, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
NFL Week 4 picks: Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals predictions | Thursday Night Football
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins visit quarterback Joe Burrow, head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start
PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
Is the Bengals game on TV tonight? FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins on Amazon Prime
The Miami Dolphins (3-0), led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, meet the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1), led by quarterback Joe Burrow on September 29, 2022 (9/29/2022) in an NFL Thursday night AFC matchup at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon Prime...
Yankees, DJ LeMahieu come to decision on return
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked things out with DJ LeMahieu, the training staff and probably a lot of others before a final decision was made. Wednesday was a possibility for a return, especially after the Yankees clinched the AL East the night before with a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, but the final verdict was to wait until Friday to activate LeMahieu from the injured list.
Mets call up Francisco Alvarez: Is he eligible for the playoffs?
The New York Mets are tapping into their farm system and pulling up a secret weapon this weekend. Francisco Alvarez, who is MLB’s No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is reportedly being promoted to the majors on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In fact,...
Chargers sign ex-Eagles WR to practice squad
John Hightower has a new home. The Los Angeles Chargers signed the wide receiver to their practice squad, as first reported by Tyler Schoon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hightower was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2020,...
Daniel Jones’ performance Monday vs. Cowboys gave Giants’ new regime something to think about
If you did not watch the game, you would have no clue about Daniel Jones’ performance Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The stats, in this case, lied. The story told by the box score during the Giants’ 23-16 loss at MetLife Stadium was false. Jones only completed...
Cowboys’ Cooper Rush’s big news after win over Giants
It’s been a good week for Cooper Rush. The quarterback helped the Dallas Cowboys improve to 2-1 this season with a win over the New York Giants on Monday at MetLife Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And on Wednesday, Rush’s wife, Lauryn Rush, announced that...
Ex-Giants coach has to break in new Patriots starting quarterback
The Patriots need to act quick. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a severe high-ankle sprain, and New England is set to visit a 2-1 Green Bay Packers team on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for a former New York Giants head...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo gets surprise role — for at least 1 game
TORONTO — When Aaron Boone created Wednesday’s Yankees lineup, Anthony Rizzo was there. When Boone decided who was going to sit in the team’s first meaningless game of the year after they clinched the No. 2 seed in the American League and the East division title, Rizzo was there.
Play NJ.com’s Giants Prop Bet Showdown to win cash prizes!
You know who took a bigger beating last week than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones?. Once again, NJ.com handed out $50 to the winner of our Giants Prop Bet Showdown. This time, contestant Joe Carretta blitzed us with nine correct guesses. Now that’s a sack rate that would make even Michael Strahan happy.
Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online
The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to team before wild celebration
TORONTO — In his right hand, Aaron Boone gripped a bottle of champagne. The Yankees’ Player of the Game championship belt was draped over his other shoulder. Before the Yankees soaked the Rogers Centre’s visitors clubhouse with beer following their American League East-clinching, 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, the manager had something to say.
Daniel Jones has faith in Giants’ medical staff; Tyrod Taylor questions NFL’s concussion protocol
Daniel Jones believes the Giants’ medical team would not have allowed what happened to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa Thursday night in Cincinnati happen to him. Tyrod Taylor believes the NFL has some explaining to do. That was the take of the two quarterbacks on the Giants’ active roster the...
NFL parlays Week 4: Best parlay picks this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Sunday slate is jam-packed with 14 games and after analyzing the lines and odds, we’ve compiled our favorite Week 4 NFL parlay...
MLB insider predicts Yankees’ biggest problem in the playoffs
The New York Yankees are playoff-bound. But they still face some significant problems heading into the postseason. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden identified each contender’s biggest issue going into October. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For the Yankees, Bowden pointed to the bullpen, “which has been...
Week 4 NFL bonuses: Get over $1,250 at DraftKings and more this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re poised to enter the second month of the football season but there are thousands of dollars being offered by the best Week...
Jets’ DC explains why Quinnen Williams isn’t on the field more and why it won’t change
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is in the midst of another impressive season, drawing attention from defenses and making game-changing plays – even if they don’t show up on a traditional stat sheet. Pro Football Focus has Williams ranked as the eighth-best interior defensive lineman in the NFL heading into Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the Steelers.
