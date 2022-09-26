Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC)
BTRS Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, cash application and collections.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
invezz.com
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling its partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing its differentiated offering.
invezz.com
Klaytn launches gas fee rebates to boost its gaming ecosystem
Klaytn announces gas rebate initiative to support gaming platforms. The gas fee delegation feature will see select companies benefit from up to $100K in gas fee rebates. Klaytn will use funds from its growth fund and pay for the gas fee rebates in the native KLAY token. Klaytn, the public...
RELATED PEOPLE
invezz.com
Your favourite hamburger company is now on a ’90-day negative catalyst watch’
Citi issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on McDonald's. Analyst Jon Tower explained why on CNBC's "Closing Bell". McDonald's stock closed roughly 3.0% down on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) ended in the red this evening after a Citi analyst issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on the fast-food company.
invezz.com
Gigcapital4 Inc (NASDAQ:GIG)
BigBear.ai helps governments and businesses make the decisions that change markets and define outcomes with AI that’s smart, composable and enterprise-ready. BigBear.ai.
invezz.com
CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International is one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers' most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners...
invezz.com
RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York...
IN THIS ARTICLE
invezz.com
IOTA launches Shimmer Network as developers look to build amid bear market
IOTA has a market cap of $900 million, placing just outside the top 50 cryptocurrencies. Macro climate is dire and launch of any new network comes laced with risk. But this is the innovation and grand ambition that attract so many to crypto. IOTA, which sits just outside the top...
invezz.com
These stocks are in focus as Hurricane Ian hit Florida
Hurricane Ian leaves nearly 2.5 million without power in Florida. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reveals stocks that could be affected. Home improvement retailers tend to do well around hurricanes. Home improvement retailers remain in focus on Thursday after Hurricane Ian was reported to have left nearly 2.5 million without power...
invezz.com
Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)
Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region.
invezz.com
Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL)
Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
invezz.com
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides...
invezz.com
Chainlink and SWIFT have announced a proof-of-concept, is now the right time to buy LINK?
This would allow financial institutions to easily integrate blockchain technology. It will utilize Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The blockchain oracle network known as Chainlink has revealed that a collaborative proof-of-concept would essentially allow SWIFT to instruct token transfers across every blockchain environment. Chainlink (LINK/USD) is an open-source technology...
invezz.com
This ‘fallen angel will grow 30% for the next five years’: Crawford
Ankur Crawford makes a bull case for the hard hit Nvidia Corp. Wall Street has a consensus "overweight" rating on NVDA as well. Nvidia stock is down nearly 60% versus the start of the year 2022. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a “fallen angel” that continues to be a great...
invezz.com
Ken Zenner finally turns bullish on homebuilder stocks
KeyBanc analyst now has an "overweight" rating on homebuilder stocks. Names he likes in particular include D R Horton and Lennar Corporation. Homebuilders ETF is currently down about 35% versus the start of 2022. “XHB” – the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF ended about 5.0% up on Wednesday even though the...
invezz.com
With the IAG share price at 100p, is it a buy?
IAG (LON: IAG) share price crashed to the lowest level since November 2020 as concerns about cost rose. The shares have collapsed by more than 38% this year, meaning that they have underperformed the FTSE 100 and FTSE 100 indices. British Airways in a holding pattern. IAG Group is one...
invezz.com
Interview: How is blockchain gaming surviving the bear market? Zilliqa Chief of Staff
Zilliqa claims to be the world’s first blockchain to rely entirely on a sharded network. It has partnered with eSports 3.0 company XBorg to expand its gaming ecosystem further. One area I have perhaps somewhat neglected in my ongoing analysis of the crypto industry is that of blockchain gaming.
invezz.com
Should you buy Cassava Sciences as the stock continue to soar
The gains have increased after positive Alzheimer's drug data from Biogen and Eisai. Cassava Sciences stock could remain on an upward trajectory, largely driven by retail interest. Retail interest in Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) remains far from over. The stock gained more than 6.7% on Wednesday, catapulting it to a 76%...
invezz.com
Let yourself be guided to your investment
Know what you want to invest in, and how to approach the investment. Remember there is always a risk. Use available tools and courses to better your investment prospects. In global markets today, pretty much everything is in a dump mode – stocks are plummeting, currencies have just had one of those weeks to forget.
Comments / 0