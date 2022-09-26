2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 2.5 S-AWC

Mitsubishi has done a successful job making this totally redesigned Outlander a standout. The sharp corners and aggressive LED lighting package on its muscular frame will certainly turn heads; it’s a welcomed menacing look that boldly makes it a contender for the best rebirth in the industry. This smooth-driving, all-wheel drive model comes with a third row to max out at seven passengers. Already presented with a plethora of standard amenities (loving the surround-view parking camera system, wireless Apple CarPlay, paddle shifters, and 20-inch wheels), the SEL line pampers passengers with heated leather seating and tri-zone automatic climate control.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander interior shown. Photos courtesy of Mitsubishi.

This review model also hits owners off with the strongly recommended Touring Package flaunting a head-up display, heated steering wheel, rear sunshades, a banging BOSE premium 10-speaker sound system, and expansive panoramic sunroof.

Yes, this just might be the revamp of the year for Mitsubishi.

Fuel Economy: 24 city/31 highway/27 combined

Price: Starts at $33,745 (MSRP); reviewed in the SEL trim and including $2,700 Touring Package is $37,995.

For more information, visit Mitsubishicars.com .

