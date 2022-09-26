Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling its partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing its differentiated offering.
invezz.com
RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York...
invezz.com
Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL)
Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada.
invezz.com
Gigcapital4 Inc (NASDAQ:GIG)
BigBear.ai helps governments and businesses make the decisions that change markets and define outcomes with AI that’s smart, composable and enterprise-ready. BigBear.ai.
IN THIS ARTICLE
invezz.com
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
invezz.com
Vitru Ltd. (NASDAQ:VTRU)
Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students. Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through...
invezz.com
Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)
MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
invezz.com
Your favourite hamburger company is now on a ’90-day negative catalyst watch’
Citi issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on McDonald's. Analyst Jon Tower explained why on CNBC's "Closing Bell". McDonald's stock closed roughly 3.0% down on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) ended in the red this evening after a Citi analyst issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on the fast-food company.
invezz.com
This ‘fallen angel will grow 30% for the next five years’: Crawford
Ankur Crawford makes a bull case for the hard hit Nvidia Corp. Wall Street has a consensus "overweight" rating on NVDA as well. Nvidia stock is down nearly 60% versus the start of the year 2022. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a “fallen angel” that continues to be a great...
invezz.com
Should you buy Nexo after it acquired a stake in US Bank?
Nexo acquires a stake in a bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank. This will enhance Nexo’s US presence. NEXO has the potential to increase in value as a direct result of this. Nexo has acquired a stake in the bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank,...
Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid
Crews are beginning to repair — and in some cases, rebuild — Florida’s power grid after the state was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light says it stockpiled enough poles, generators and wire to do the work. But power-industry officials warn that kinks in the nation’s supply chain could slow the recovery if Ian causes more damage as it spins up the Atlantic coast, or when another natural disaster strikes somewhere else in the U.S.
invezz.com
Should you buy Cassava Sciences as the stock continue to soar
The gains have increased after positive Alzheimer's drug data from Biogen and Eisai. Cassava Sciences stock could remain on an upward trajectory, largely driven by retail interest. Retail interest in Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) remains far from over. The stock gained more than 6.7% on Wednesday, catapulting it to a 76%...
invezz.com
Only 2 CAC 40 constituents have risen in 2022. Is it a buy
CAC 40 index has been in a strong bearish trend in 2022. It crashed to the lowest level since February 2021. Most CAC 40 constituents have crashed in 2022. The CAC 40 index plunged to the lowest level since February 2021 as risks in the French economy continued and the EUR/USD crashed. It was trading at €5,962 on Thursday, which was about 23% below the highest level in 2022.
invezz.com
With the IAG share price at 100p, is it a buy?
IAG (LON: IAG) share price crashed to the lowest level since November 2020 as concerns about cost rose. The shares have collapsed by more than 38% this year, meaning that they have underperformed the FTSE 100 and FTSE 100 indices. British Airways in a holding pattern. IAG Group is one...
invezz.com
Biogen stock pumps 48% amid upgrade. What to watch out for
Biogen gained by double digits on prospects of Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) gained more than 48% on Wednesday’s stock premarket. The stock was among the top trends on popular social trading platforms. There were definite reasons. On Tuesday, company news indicated that Biogen and Japanese Eisai had achieved...
invezz.com
Tezos Successfully Completes Eleventh Forkless Network Upgrade, Kathmandu
Kathmandu marks the eleventh successful upgrade on the Tezos blockchain and the third to occur this year alone. Developers and organizations choose to build on Tezos in part because its forkless upgrades (made possible by its proven on-chain governance) keep it at the forefront of innovation in the blockchain space.
invezz.com
Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)
Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region.
invezz.com
Interview: How is blockchain gaming surviving the bear market? Zilliqa Chief of Staff
Zilliqa claims to be the world’s first blockchain to rely entirely on a sharded network. It has partnered with eSports 3.0 company XBorg to expand its gaming ecosystem further. One area I have perhaps somewhat neglected in my ongoing analysis of the crypto industry is that of blockchain gaming.
invezz.com
Chainlink and SWIFT have announced a proof-of-concept, is now the right time to buy LINK?
This would allow financial institutions to easily integrate blockchain technology. It will utilize Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The blockchain oracle network known as Chainlink has revealed that a collaborative proof-of-concept would essentially allow SWIFT to instruct token transfers across every blockchain environment. Chainlink (LINK/USD) is an open-source technology...
Comments / 0