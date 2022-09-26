ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after man shot Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting that occurred on Flamingo Circle and Las Vegas Boulevard at 2:50 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After five days on the run, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the convicted killer who escaped Friday night, has been found and is now in custody. Police say he was taken into custody without incident near Eastern and Owens after LVMPD...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Observant Las Vegas bus clerk helps spot escaped prisoner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The bus company Las Vegas Shuttles said police came by and passed out fliers of the suspect and told to be on the lookout for a man who escaped a Southern Nevada prison. Within 24 hours, staff with the company were able to spot the man who booked a trip to Tijiuana, Mexico.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department was arrested Sunday after he was accused of domestic battery, the department confirmed. North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall confirmed to FOX5 that the officer, identified as Eric Halverson, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nevadabusiness.com

Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction

(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Parents of UNLV student killed in suspected DUI crash speak out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after their daughter was killed in a suspected DUI crash, the parents of a local UNLV student shared her story exclusively with 8 News Now.  “She was just a great person,” Greg Johnson said of his daughter. “She touched so many souls.” Described as a truly special person, Katarina ‘Kat’ […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

