Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
Las Vegas police investigate 3 separate incidents after man shot, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Cromwell. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after man shot Thursday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting that occurred on Flamingo Circle and Las Vegas Boulevard at 2:50 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying man found at park in August
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found at a local park. According to police, the unidentified man “was found in a local park in the Las Vegas area on Aug. 10.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After five days on the run, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the convicted killer who escaped Friday night, has been found and is now in custody. Police say he was taken into custody without incident near Eastern and Owens after LVMPD...
Fox5 KVVU
Observant Las Vegas bus clerk helps spot escaped prisoner
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The bus company Las Vegas Shuttles said police came by and passed out fliers of the suspect and told to be on the lookout for a man who escaped a Southern Nevada prison. Within 24 hours, staff with the company were able to spot the man who booked a trip to Tijiuana, Mexico.
Las Vegas police declare suspicious item 'safe' after investigation
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they have rendered a suspicious item safe after receiving a call about a device at 2:30 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Escaped inmate was captured as he was trying to flee to Tijuana
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was captured Wednesday night as he was trying to flee to Tijuana, Mexico. According to Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Duarte-Herrera was at a bus station near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department was arrested Sunday after he was accused of domestic battery, the department confirmed. North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall confirmed to FOX5 that the officer, identified as Eric Halverson, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25.
After shooting, police activity on I-15 at Flamingo causes traffic delays
Police activity causes traffic delays on Interstate 15 northbound on Thursday morning. Las Vegas detectives are investigating three separate incidents believed to be related to one shooting.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas ask for help finding suspect accused in violent street robberies
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say is accused in a series of violent street robberies. According to police, the man, identified as 27-year-old Lamous Brown, and his co-conspirators, Rhonda Ramsey, 45,...
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only on 8: Friend spreads awareness after North Las Vegas woman killed in murder-suicide
Nearly two weeks after she was murdered, a North Las Vegas woman's loved ones are speaking out to raise awareness about domestic violence.
nevadabusiness.com
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction
(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
Police arrest convicted Vegas bombmaker who escaped prison
Police say they have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip.
3 men arrested for death of 62-year-old man in Henderson
A third suspect has been arrested by Henderson Police in connection with the battery, and subsequent death, of a 62-year-old man on Sept. 23.
Fox5 KVVU
Lawyer: Phlebotomists on-scene with Las Vegas police will lead to more DUI convictions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are making a big change to make sure DUI drivers don’t get away with it come trial time. One attorney telling FOX5 to expect more convictions. “I think the net result of this, quite frankly, is more convictions. It is not...
Parents of UNLV student killed in suspected DUI crash speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after their daughter was killed in a suspected DUI crash, the parents of a local UNLV student shared her story exclusively with 8 News Now. “She was just a great person,” Greg Johnson said of his daughter. “She touched so many souls.” Described as a truly special person, Katarina ‘Kat’ […]
Two drivers killed, multiple passengers injured in three-vehicle crash
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — Two Runnels County men died in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on US Hwy 83, 4.5 miles south of Winters. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report that a pickup truck, driven by Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, was traveling north on US 83, south of Winters.
Family searches for stolen dog after house was burglarized
mily is asking for the public's help after their house was broken into, thousands of dollars worth of items stolen, and their puppy gone.
Comments / 0