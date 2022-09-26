Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday
(WTNH) — October is nearly here, and for the first weekend of the month, there are some free activities for you or your family. Whether it’s just you this weekend, or you have the family to entertain, here’s a look at a few free activities or deals you may be able to find in your travels.
This Massachusetts town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.
businesswest.com
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
See inside the $2.25M former bank for sale in Northampton (photos)
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here from Maple and Main Realty.
Westfield’s Kosinski Farms fall festivities begin despite drought
In spite of a recent drought, farms like Kosinski Farms in Westfield are preparing for the fall season with a variety of activities.
Cooking oil causes kitchen fire in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire in a home on Thursday night.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Jason!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adult short haired cat named Jason. Jason, a black cat with a brushy tail and green eyes, is described as very gentle and sweet-natured. He is a participant in the shelter’s Cat Pawsitive training program...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
WTNH.com
The Diaper Bank of CT – Healthy Babies Diaper Drive
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Nearly 1 in 3 families struggle to afford diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. This is why The Diaper Bank of CT was created, and its First Annual Healthy Babies Diaper Drive is going on now. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko...
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
WTNH.com
Albertus Magnus College-What Matters: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – In this series, guests weigh in on topics affecting our daily lives. October is Hispanic Heritage Month, and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined. in the studio by. Sr. Ana Gonzalez, Coordinator of International Admissions at Albertus. Magnus College. In this interview, Sr....
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here on Realtor.com.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester recycling not accepting plastic bags starting Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting this Saturday, the City of Worcester will only accept recycling bins with appropriate items in them. The city said it's in an effort to address the contamination of the recycling stream. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the number one issue they see is plastic bags. Fink...
westernmassnews.com
Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
