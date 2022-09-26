ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) — October is nearly here, and for the first weekend of the month, there are some free activities for you or your family. Whether it’s just you this weekend, or you have the family to entertain, here’s a look at a few free activities or deals you may be able to find in your travels.
businesswest.com

Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA
West Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Jason!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adult short haired cat named Jason. Jason, a black cat with a brushy tail and green eyes, is described as very gentle and sweet-natured. He is a participant in the shelter’s Cat Pawsitive training program...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city's downtown

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH.com

The Diaper Bank of CT – Healthy Babies Diaper Drive

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Nearly 1 in 3 families struggle to afford diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. This is why The Diaper Bank of CT was created, and its First Annual Healthy Babies Diaper Drive is going on now. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko...
NEW HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Holyoke's new 'Flex Squad' ready to combat blight

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
HOLYOKE, MA
WNAW 94.7

What's Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH.com

Albertus Magnus College-What Matters: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – In this series, guests weigh in on topics affecting our daily lives. October is Hispanic Heritage Month, and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined. in the studio by. Sr. Ana Gonzalez, Coordinator of International Admissions at Albertus. Magnus College. In this interview, Sr....
NEW HAVEN, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester recycling not accepting plastic bags starting Saturday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting this Saturday, the City of Worcester will only accept recycling bins with appropriate items in them. The city said it's in an effort to address the contamination of the recycling stream. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the number one issue they see is plastic bags. Fink...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home

More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

