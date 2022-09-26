ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Land Rover Defender 90 V8

By Dennis Malcolm Byron aka Ale Sharpton
 4 days ago

For those who want to go the high-end route, yet still have the option to go rough and rugged with world-class, off-road capability, the newly designed Defender is strongly suggested. Already boasting a stunning exterior that pays homage to yesteryear’s design with modern-day curves in all the right places, the 22-inch wheels with the welcomed exposed spare at the rear, a premium LED lighting package, and panoramic roof for optimal stargazing add to its splendor.

Going the traditional on-road route, the all-wheel drive is nimble, quiet and comfortable, yet flexes serious muscle thanks to the optional 5.0-liter V8 engine pushing 518 horses operated by an 8-speed transmission. This two-door version’s roomy cabin is equally impressive with pampering Dinamica suedecloth and steelcut textile seats; a user-friendly 11.4-inch infotainment display; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity; 3D surround camera; wireless device charging; Wi-Fi hotspot; and a theateresque 700-watt Meridian surround sound system to name a few of the plenteous features. The household-style outlet, tri-climate control, and other family-friendly amenities further prove why this is one of the most revered SUVs sold in 2022.

If this Defender is within your budget, go for it in style with the confidence to take on virtually any terrain the world has to offer.

Fuel Economy: 15 city/19 highway/16 combined as reviewed
Price: $106,710

For more information, visit Landroverusa.com .

