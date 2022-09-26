Read full article on original website
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lady Net Dogs Sweep Pierce County and Windsor Forest
Lyons, GA – September 28, 2022 | Coach Terry Goodwin. It was a good night for the Lady Net Dogs on Tuesday night in matches versus Pierce County and Windsor Forest. In the JV match, the Lady Net Dogs beat Pierce County in three sets 25-22, 21-25, and 15-3. Leading the JV was Alivia Patrick with 12 service points, 8 aces, and 2 kills. Arianna Hill also contributed with 8 service points, 8 aces, and a kill. Estrella Barbosa did her part with 9 service points, 4 aces, and 3 assists and Makayla Brewton played well with 4 kills. The JV team moves to 6-3 for the year.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lady Dogs Win in Comeback Fashion Versus Tattnall County 5-3
The Toombs County Lady Dogs took the lead late in the game in a 5-3 victory over Tattnall County on Tuesday afternoon. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs were able to scratch two runs and then added two more in the bottom of the 6th.
Brunswick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vikings Blown Away By Patriots
The Treutlen Vikings traveled to Rochelle Thursday night and remain winless on the season as they were defeated 56-6 by the Patriots of Wilcox County. The Vikings fall to 0-6 on the season as the Patriots evened their record at 3-3. Wilcox County scored on the opening possession when running...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Crusaders Lose To Lions
The Robert Toombs Christian Academy Crusaders lost to the St. Andrews Lions Wednesday night in Lyons 28-21.The game was moved to Wednesday due to the threat of bad weather from Hurricane Ian. In the first quarter both teams got off to a slow start and exchanged fumbles with neither team...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hurricane Ian impact: CFB team announces new kickoff time for Saturday game
Hurricane Ian is currently a tropical storm, but it’s still having an impact on Week 5 college football games in the southeast. Georgia Southern (3-1) at Coastal Carolina (4-0) is the latest game to have its scheduled kickoff time altered. On Thursday, Coastal Carolina announced that due to the...
blufftontoday.com
Severe weather threat prompts schools to change athletic schedules
School officials have announced changes in their athletic schedules due to the threat of severe weather that could be associated with Hurricane Ian. John Paul II Catholic School in Ridgeland's homecoming football game, and all halftime festivities, have been moved up to Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m. rather than Friday, Sept. 30. John Paul II Catholic School will face Cardinal Newman in the matchup.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lyons Lions Club Honors Students
(L to R): Lion Mitch Johnson, People Bank Representative; Tank Morris, Toombs County Student of the Month; and Lion Barry Waller, Lyons Lions Club Student of the Month Chairman. (L to R): Lion Barry Waller; Bradlan McDonald, Robert Toombs Christian Academy Student of the Month; and Travis Absher, Head of...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Final Update of Tropical Storm Ian as of Thursday Afternoon
The potential for unfavorable weather has caused the cancellation of public and private schools in Toombs and Montgomery counties, and public schools in Tattnall and Treutlen counties today. Vidalia City Schools Communications Director John Koon said the joint decision was made based on an abundance of caution for students and staff as well as hazardous road conditions that may result from wind and rain association with now Tropical Storm Ian.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Margaret Ann Sowell, Bluffton, SC
On Monday evening at sunset, Margaret Ann slipped peacefully out of this world and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in heaven. She was 64 years old and is survived by her husband Warren Sowell, her sons and spouse, Clayton and Grayson Colleran, and Rett Colleran, her daughter and son Elizabeth Ann and Joshua Sowell, her brothers and sisters and spouses Jim and Terri Davidson, JoDelle and Greg Burwell, Patrick and Jennifer Davidson, Lane and Bobby Darnell, and Chris Miller, her nieces and nephews, Lindsay and Brad Trowe, Anna and Katie Darnell, Madison and Jack Davidson, and Mackenzie and Sean Miller, her grandchildren Sloan and Avalyn Colleran, her stepmother Pat O’Brien Davidson, and her great niece, little Gwennie Trowe. Preceding her in death was her first husband Alex Colleran, her mother Joanne Davidson-Inniss, her father Everett Davidson, her brother and sister Zack Davidson and Dee Dee Miller, and members of her Fulcher family from Waynesboro, GA, her Davidson family from Atlanta and surrounding areas, and her Colleran family of Beaufort County, SC. Margaret Ann’s great love of family was on display often as she would host reunions, special events, and family gatherings for as many as could congregate at her beloved “Full Circle” home in Bluffton, SC.
wtoc.com
LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The following schools have made the decision to cancel class ahead of any potential impacts from Ian:. Bacon County School District will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30. Benedictine will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30. Bethesda Academy...
Community comes together at Richmond Hill restaurant to ride out storm
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Usually, people facing a tropical storm want to get away from the water. That’s not the case in Richmond Hill, where folks consider a restaurant and bar on the Ogeechee River their happy place during the storm. That place is Fish Tales restaurant. Butch Broome has owned this place since […]
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, Sept. 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, […]
Bryan County still reeling from Tornado, braces for Hurricane Ian
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Next week marks six months since a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of Bryan County. People living in Pembroke and Ellabell suffered the worst of the damage, with some homes simply blown off their foundation. As Hurricane Ian approaches, many in those areas are still in the process of […]
Friday morning Hurricane Ian update | Tropical Storm Warning
The 5 AM NHC advisory on Friday, September 30, 2022, Hurricane Ian is still at sea heading toward South Carolina as a Cat 1 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 85 mph. After a relatively quiet night with some wind gusts, Bulloch County residents are waking up to an upgraded Tropical Storm Warning from the previous Tropical Storm Watch. This means wind gust could be higher than first anticipated. NWS is predicting sustained wind of 15-25 mph with gust up to 40 mph.
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
Savannah Tribune
Savannah Native, Timothy Cabell, Wins 2022 World Championship At OMC Hairworld
On Sunday, September 11, Timothy Cabell was named World Champion at the OMC Hairworld global competition. Timothy competed in the Senior Ladies Fantasy Style Mannequin Head category, winning his gold medal. OMC is an organization that allows beauty professionals to showcase their talents and compete with each other for the...
robertsnapspot.com
The Grandest Tree in the Park
Daffin Park, Savannah, Georgia. #photography #robertsnapspot #Sep2022 #photographyblog #iPhone #lightroom #wordpress #iPhonephotography #TwitterNatureCommunity #YourShotPhotographer #parkphotography #outdoorphotography #wordlesswednesday #wordlesswednesdays #treephotography #thegrandesttree #tree #wordless_Wednesday #ww #nature #naturephotography #DaffinPark #Savannah #Georgia #iphone13ProMax #shotoniphone13ProMax #flowersbyday #FOTD.
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
