ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lady Net Dogs Sweep Pierce County and Windsor Forest

Lyons, GA – September 28, 2022 | Coach Terry Goodwin. It was a good night for the Lady Net Dogs on Tuesday night in matches versus Pierce County and Windsor Forest. In the JV match, the Lady Net Dogs beat Pierce County in three sets 25-22, 21-25, and 15-3. Leading the JV was Alivia Patrick with 12 service points, 8 aces, and 2 kills. Arianna Hill also contributed with 8 service points, 8 aces, and a kill. Estrella Barbosa did her part with 9 service points, 4 aces, and 3 assists and Makayla Brewton played well with 4 kills. The JV team moves to 6-3 for the year.
SAVANNAH, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lady Dogs Win in Comeback Fashion Versus Tattnall County 5-3

The Toombs County Lady Dogs took the lead late in the game in a 5-3 victory over Tattnall County on Tuesday afternoon. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs were able to scratch two runs and then added two more in the bottom of the 6th.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Brunswick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Glynn Academy on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BRUNSWICK, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vikings Blown Away By Patriots

The Treutlen Vikings traveled to Rochelle Thursday night and remain winless on the season as they were defeated 56-6 by the Patriots of Wilcox County. The Vikings fall to 0-6 on the season as the Patriots evened their record at 3-3. Wilcox County scored on the opening possession when running...
SOPERTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
City
Vidalia, GA
Savannah, GA
Football
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Football
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Crusaders Lose To Lions

The Robert Toombs Christian Academy Crusaders lost to the St. Andrews Lions Wednesday night in Lyons 28-21.The game was moved to Wednesday due to the threat of bad weather from Hurricane Ian. In the first quarter both teams got off to a slow start and exchanged fumbles with neither team...
LYONS, GA
blufftontoday.com

Severe weather threat prompts schools to change athletic schedules

School officials have announced changes in their athletic schedules due to the threat of severe weather that could be associated with Hurricane Ian. John Paul II Catholic School in Ridgeland's homecoming football game, and all halftime festivities, have been moved up to Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m. rather than Friday, Sept. 30. John Paul II Catholic School will face Cardinal Newman in the matchup.
RIDGELAND, SC
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lyons Lions Club Honors Students

(L to R): Lion Mitch Johnson, People Bank Representative; Tank Morris, Toombs County Student of the Month; and Lion Barry Waller, Lyons Lions Club Student of the Month Chairman. (L to R): Lion Barry Waller; Bradlan McDonald, Robert Toombs Christian Academy Student of the Month; and Travis Absher, Head of...
LYONS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#American Football#The Vidalia Indians#Knights
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Final Update of Tropical Storm Ian as of Thursday Afternoon

The potential for unfavorable weather has caused the cancellation of public and private schools in Toombs and Montgomery counties, and public schools in Tattnall and Treutlen counties today. Vidalia City Schools Communications Director John Koon said the joint decision was made based on an abundance of caution for students and staff as well as hazardous road conditions that may result from wind and rain association with now Tropical Storm Ian.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Margaret Ann Sowell, Bluffton, SC

On Monday evening at sunset, Margaret Ann slipped peacefully out of this world and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in heaven. She was 64 years old and is survived by her husband Warren Sowell, her sons and spouse, Clayton and Grayson Colleran, and Rett Colleran, her daughter and son Elizabeth Ann and Joshua Sowell, her brothers and sisters and spouses Jim and Terri Davidson, JoDelle and Greg Burwell, Patrick and Jennifer Davidson, Lane and Bobby Darnell, and Chris Miller, her nieces and nephews, Lindsay and Brad Trowe, Anna and Katie Darnell, Madison and Jack Davidson, and Mackenzie and Sean Miller, her grandchildren Sloan and Avalyn Colleran, her stepmother Pat O’Brien Davidson, and her great niece, little Gwennie Trowe. Preceding her in death was her first husband Alex Colleran, her mother Joanne Davidson-Inniss, her father Everett Davidson, her brother and sister Zack Davidson and Dee Dee Miller, and members of her Fulcher family from Waynesboro, GA, her Davidson family from Atlanta and surrounding areas, and her Colleran family of Beaufort County, SC. Margaret Ann’s great love of family was on display often as she would host reunions, special events, and family gatherings for as many as could congregate at her beloved “Full Circle” home in Bluffton, SC.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The following schools have made the decision to cancel class ahead of any potential impacts from Ian:. Bacon County School District will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30. Benedictine will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30. Bethesda Academy...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, Sept. 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, […]
Grice Connect

Friday morning Hurricane Ian update | Tropical Storm Warning

The 5 AM NHC advisory on Friday, September 30, 2022, Hurricane Ian is still at sea heading toward South Carolina as a Cat 1 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 85 mph. After a relatively quiet night with some wind gusts, Bulloch County residents are waking up to an upgraded Tropical Storm Warning from the previous Tropical Storm Watch. This means wind gust could be higher than first anticipated. NWS is predicting sustained wind of 15-25 mph with gust up to 40 mph.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Native, Timothy Cabell, Wins 2022 World Championship At OMC Hairworld

On Sunday, September 11, Timothy Cabell was named World Champion at the OMC Hairworld global competition. Timothy competed in the Senior Ladies Fantasy Style Mannequin Head category, winning his gold medal. OMC is an organization that allows beauty professionals to showcase their talents and compete with each other for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
robertsnapspot.com

The Grandest Tree in the Park

Daffin Park, Savannah, Georgia. #photography #robertsnapspot #Sep2022 #photographyblog #iPhone #lightroom #wordpress #iPhonephotography #TwitterNatureCommunity #YourShotPhotographer #parkphotography ⁣#outdoorphotography ⁣#wordlesswednesday #wordlesswednesdays #treephotography #thegrandesttree #tree #wordless_Wednesday #ww #nature #naturephotography #DaffinPark #Savannah #Georgia #iphone13ProMax #shotoniphone13ProMax #flowersbyday #FOTD.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy