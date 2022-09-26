On Monday evening at sunset, Margaret Ann slipped peacefully out of this world and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in heaven. She was 64 years old and is survived by her husband Warren Sowell, her sons and spouse, Clayton and Grayson Colleran, and Rett Colleran, her daughter and son Elizabeth Ann and Joshua Sowell, her brothers and sisters and spouses Jim and Terri Davidson, JoDelle and Greg Burwell, Patrick and Jennifer Davidson, Lane and Bobby Darnell, and Chris Miller, her nieces and nephews, Lindsay and Brad Trowe, Anna and Katie Darnell, Madison and Jack Davidson, and Mackenzie and Sean Miller, her grandchildren Sloan and Avalyn Colleran, her stepmother Pat O’Brien Davidson, and her great niece, little Gwennie Trowe. Preceding her in death was her first husband Alex Colleran, her mother Joanne Davidson-Inniss, her father Everett Davidson, her brother and sister Zack Davidson and Dee Dee Miller, and members of her Fulcher family from Waynesboro, GA, her Davidson family from Atlanta and surrounding areas, and her Colleran family of Beaufort County, SC. Margaret Ann’s great love of family was on display often as she would host reunions, special events, and family gatherings for as many as could congregate at her beloved “Full Circle” home in Bluffton, SC.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO