HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they found a shooting victim inside a residence Saturday morning.

The victim was found in a home on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police say the victim was struck when his house was shot at several times.

Police say multiple shell casings were found in the street.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The post Shooting into inhabited home results in victim in Hollister appeared first on KION546 .