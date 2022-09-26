Warner Bros. Japan Anime has released the first English subtitled trailer for Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100. The breakout anime adapting the manga comes to Hulu on October 5. The anime was a breakout hit when it debuted in 2016, with its winning fanfare and easy-to-love hero, and truly inspired strange supernatural focus. Like the manga before it, the anime sees Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, attempting to live a normal high school life when he's secretly one of the most powerful espers in the world. (Mob also works part-time for Reigen, the self-proclaimed "Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century" who is a fraudster but the only one Mob can truly be himself around.) Shigeo is so strong that he has to keep his emotions in check or risk losing control of his psychic powers. There's still time to catch up on the first two seasons on Crunchyroll before October 5, but if you just need a quick refresher before checking out the new trailer below, the show's official Twitter has also shared a quick video looking back at Seasons 1 and 2.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO