Shenmue Anime Series Canceled
Shenmue: The Animation, Adult Swim's co-production Shenmue anime with Crunchyroll, has been canceled. Season 2 was reportedly already in the works before the cancellation, and the news was shared Wednesday via Twitter by Jason DeMarco, the senior vice president of action and anime programming for Warner Discovery. The anime adapting...
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Debuts Mind-Bending New Subtitled Promo
Warner Bros. Japan Anime has released the first English subtitled trailer for Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100. The breakout anime adapting the manga comes to Hulu on October 5. The anime was a breakout hit when it debuted in 2016, with its winning fanfare and easy-to-love hero, and truly inspired strange supernatural focus. Like the manga before it, the anime sees Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, attempting to live a normal high school life when he's secretly one of the most powerful espers in the world. (Mob also works part-time for Reigen, the self-proclaimed "Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century" who is a fraudster but the only one Mob can truly be himself around.) Shigeo is so strong that he has to keep his emotions in check or risk losing control of his psychic powers. There's still time to catch up on the first two seasons on Crunchyroll before October 5, but if you just need a quick refresher before checking out the new trailer below, the show's official Twitter has also shared a quick video looking back at Seasons 1 and 2.
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY
CD Projekt Red has spent over a year patching Cyberpunk 2077, and recently, patch 1.6 released. Many game breaking bugs have been patched at this point, and especially for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, what seems to have relit the fire under Cyberpunk 2077 is Netlfix and Studio Trigger's recent anime: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Launches On October 20
After several months of early access development, roguelike shoot-'em-up Vampire Survivors will launch as a complete game on October 20. The v1.0 edition will introduce minor tweaks in balancing items to try to make them more useful, new achievements will be added, and several existing achievements will receive different unlock conditions for anyone who hasn't acquired them yet.
Sega's First Blockchain Game Is On The Way
Sega's first blockchain game has been announced, though it's being developed by Japanese blockchain company Double Jump Tokyo. Double Jump Tokyo announced the news earlier this week, where it shared in a Medium post that the game would be based on the Sangokushi Taisen series, a real-time strategy game predominantly played on arcades in Japan that uses real, physical cards to play with.
Live Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Show Reveals 20 New Cast Members
A huge new list of cast members has been announced for Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender project, including some big names and important characters. The new additions include George Takei, Prey's Amber Midthunder, Community's Danny Pudi, and many more. Here are the full list of new cast members, and...
New On Netflix In October 2022: Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Big Mouth Season 6
Netflix's is getting even bigger in October, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. October means Halloween, and while Netflix is of course getting lots of horror picks, there is also some nice variety with other picks also deserving of your attention. Among the scary content,...
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
A Streamer Is Playing Trombone Champ With An Actual Trombone
Indie rhythm game Trombone Champ has become something of a viral hit since it released earlier this month, plumbing the rich comedic potential of the iconic brass instrument. While the developers currently recommend playing with a mouse and keyboard while controller support is being ironed out, one resourceful streamer has already figured out how to play with the ideal controller--an actual trombone.
You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend
Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
Vampirella: Year One #3 - Begotten
A DEFECTOR FROM HER MOTHER'S HOUSE TRAINS VAMPIRELLA IN THE WAYS OF DEATH!. Once the pampered princess of Drakulon's ruling class, Vampirella was abandoned as a child in an unforgiving wasteland and subjected to abject poverty and immense hardships while being hunted by ruthless forces loyal to both her vanished mother and those determined to wipe out the House of Lilith. Now, after years on her own, Vampi is joined by a defector from her mother's regime who trains the teenage princess in the ways of survival...and of dealing death.
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches
Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
Hazelnut Hex
Sign In to follow. Follow Hazelnut Hex, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
The PS Plus free games lineup for October 2022 has been announced, and PlayStation is bringing the heat--and it's also the first time in around a year that we haven't gotten the games leaked ahead of time. Next month beginning October 4, all PlayStation Plus subscribers can get Hot Wheels Unleashed, Superhot, and Injustice 2.
Onrush Servers Shut Down At The End Of November
Codemasters and Electronic Arts has announced that the online servers for Onrush will shut down on November 30. The servers utilize GameSparks online servers, which is shutting down on September 30, but Onrush itself will stay online until the end of November. "Thanks to everyone who has supported our game...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #1
THE ARMAGEDDON GAME HAS BEGUN! Under the leadership of the Shredder, the TMNT begin a dangerous quest to seek out allies against Rat King’s trio of terror: LeatherKrang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null. It’s a mission that will see the Turtles spread out across New York City…and across multiple dimensions! But they better hurry, because their enemies are already on the march, and things are not looking good for Mutant Town while most of our heroes are away. Desperate measures, false flag attacks, mysterious new villains, and unexpected alliances… It all starts here in the premiere issue of the biggest TMNT event of the year! Written by longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz (The Last Ronin) and illustrated by artist Vincenzo Federici (Jennifer Blood, Red Sonja), the time has come at last to find out who is playing…and who is being played!
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
