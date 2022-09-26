Read full article on original website
KIMT
Portion of Highway 122 in Mason City closed due to multi-vehicle crash
MASON CITY, Iowa - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a major road through Mason City. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 5th St. SE. (Highway 122) in the westbound lane. It appears three cars were involved with at...
more1049.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
algonaradio.com
Humboldt Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Ottosen
–A Humboldt man was killed and two others were injured following a one-vehicle accident early Monday morning near Ottosen. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 27-year-old Christopher Barnes was traveling southbound on County Road P19, 2.5 miles west of Ottosen around 6:40AM. The accident report states that the 2005 Buick LeSabre Barnes’ was driving failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway and entered the east ditch.
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
iheart.com
13-year-old Fort Dodge Student Faces Terrorism Charges after Lockdown
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A 13-year-old Fort Dodge Middle School student is in custody after a lockdown Wednesday. Around 2 pm, the Fort Dodge Police Department received a report about a potential threat of a student using a firearm. The FDPD placed the campus in lockdown. They say the student who posed the potential threat was detained without issue. No one was injured and the lockdown was lifted by 3 pm.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
KIMT
Mason City PD: Possible burglary suspect beaten with stick, hospitalized
MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a burglary call ended with a man being beaten with a stick before he was taken to the hospital. Police were called to N. Monroe Ave. at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a report that a house was burglarized when a man wearing a mask came into the house with a baseball bat.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Scranton Fire Department Responded to Two Fires Tuesday
The Scranton Fire Department responded to two structure fires Tuesday morning. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy, the Scranton Fire Department and Greene County Ambulance responded to the incident in the 1400 block of D Avenue at 10:05am. Fire Chief Doug Duff tells Raccoon Valley Radio a barn and a nearby corn crib were on fire and when they arrived on scene, the fire was spreading to a nearby unharvested soybean field.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
Sioux City Journal
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
KIMT
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
KCCI.com
City of Ames deems Main Street building 'dangerous'
AMES, Iowa — An old building is leaning so much toward the street that the city has shut down the sidewalk in front of it to keep people safe. Almost all of the buildings on Main Street in Ames are made of brick. But what used to be the Corner Pocket pool hall is starting to lean to the south.
kiwaradio.com
DOT Suggests Leaving Some Rows Of Corn Near Highways — They’ll Pay You For It
Ames, Iowa — Now’s the time to plan for winter weather, and the Iowa Department of Transportation is doing just that — and if you own farm ground along state highways, you may be able to help them. They are asking farmers who have ground along state...
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
KCCI.com
3 bulls still on the loose near Fonda
FONDA, Iowa — Three bulls remain on the loose more than three weeks after they broke free at the end of a rodeo in Fonda. A total of five bulls originally escaped over the Labor Day weekend, but two have since been caught. "Just like a bunch of sheep....
Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero
CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
