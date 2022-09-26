ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fox Entertainment’s Head of Comedy Julia Franz Steps Down, Cheryl Dolins Joins in Her Place

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJEEB_0iAwVwvc00

Julia Franz, senior vice president and head of comedy programing and development for Fox Entertainment, is exiting the broadcaster. Cheryl Dolins is joining Fox to take her place.

Franz has been at Fox for the past three years . She will remain at Fox in a consulting role. In that role, she will serve as both network and studio creative on the upcoming Fox workplace comedy “Animal Control” and the upcoming second season of “Welcome to Flatch.” She will stay on in that role until “Animal Control” wraps in spring 2023.

Dolins was previously the senior vice president of comedy development at 20th Television from 2016-2020. While there, she worked with Fox’s president of entertainment, Michael Thorn, prior to him joining Fox in 2017.

“Having worked with Cheryl on both the network and studio side throughout our careers, I’ve always been amazed by her ability to identify and shepherd an impressive array of premium comedies that have left their mark on the television landscape,” Thorn said. “I’m looking forward to once again working with her as we further build FOX Entertainment’s comedy portfolio.”

During Dolins’ time at 20th TV, she led development of shows like Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” “Single Parents” and “The Wonder Years” reboot for ABC, and “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” at Disney+.

Franz joined Fox from Spectrum Originals, where she was head of development. She had a hand in launching the Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba series “LA’s Finest” as well as the “Mad About You” reboot, the network’s first half-hour comedy. She began her career at Touchstone Television (later known as ABC Studios and now ABC Signature), where she was a creative executive, working her way up from junior programming exec to head of comedy development and then head of creative.

“Julia has been a central player for us during these important, foundational years of Fox Entertainment,” Thorn added. “The crucial groundwork she has laid will serve us well in the coming years; and having her onboard with ‘Animal Control’ and ‘Welcome to Flatch’ helps ensure our continued path to success.”

Prior to working at 20th TV, Dolins was senior vice president of television development and production for Alloy Entertainment and served as president of Grand Central Entertainment before that. She also held numerous executive roles at NBC between 1999 and 2006. She began her career in production and also served in a number of development roles at Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions.

(Pictured: Julia Franz, left; Cheryl Dolins, right)

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons Stars as Entertainment Journalist Michael Ausiello in Biographical Drama

Focus Features has shared the trailer for upcoming biographical drama “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” from director Michael Showalter. The film stars Jim Parsons as Michael Ausiello, a real-life entertainment journalist who experiences the death of his partner, Kit Cowan (played by Ben Aldridge) over a prolonged 11-month period due to terminal cancer. The film’s story, which was penned by screenwriters David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage, is based on Ausiello’s 2017 book of the same name. In the book, Ausiello chronicled the last year of his partner’s life and their 13-year relationship before Cowan died of a rare form of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Succession’ Breakout Arian Moayed Joins Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira in ‘House of Spoils’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Heatseeking actor Arian Moayed has joined the cast of “House of Spoils,” a new psychological thriller starring Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose and “Euphoria” actor Barbie Ferreira. Moayed is a breakout star of the HBO juggernaut “Succession,” in which he stars as private equity investor Stewy Hosseini — best frenemy and casual abuser to Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy. The part earned Moayed an Emmy nomination this year for outstanding guest actor in a drama series. He also drew acclaim as the weary lawyer of Anna Delvey in the Netflix original “Inventing Anna.” From Blumhouse and Amazon Studios, “House of Spoils” is directed by Bridget...
MOVIES
Variety

Mike O’Malley Comedy Ordered to Series at NBC from Lionsgate TV

NBC has given a series order to an untitled comedy pilot written by Mike O’Malley. The multi-cam series follows Jim (Jon Cryer) and Julia (Abigail Spencer), who, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey (Donald Faison), the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart. Also starring are Finn Sweeney and Sofia Capanna as Jim and Julia’s kids, Jimmy Jr. and Grace, respectively. O’Malley and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Blends Edgy Adult Animation With Conventional Romantic Comedy: TV Review

From the beginning, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi has approached his career as an artist who would sooner toil in obscurity than be renowned for just one thing. Just two years after dropping “A Kid Named Cudi,” the mixtape that launched him into the spotlight, he was cast in “How to Make It in America,” a short-lived HBO-originals deep cut. In the decade since that show ended in 2011, he’s earned a reputation for bouncing willy-nilly between genres, mediums, and disciplines, and the choices that once seemed fickle now seem confidently eclectic.  Never has Mescudi looked more like a polymath than with...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Oliver Stark
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Variety

‘Community’ Movie Is Finally Happening, at Peacock, Fulfilling the Show’s Prophecy

Pop, pop the champagne: Maybe it’s not the darkest timeline after all, as “six seasons and a movie” is finally becoming reality. Peacock has ordered a movie based on the Dan Harmon comedy “Community,” bringing back original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong to check in on what the gang from Greendale has been up to since the show ended in 2015. Without sharing specifics, Peacock and Sony Pictures TV, which jointly announced the greenlight on Friday, described the negotiations for Peacock to secure the movie as “heavily competitive.” As part of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Chloë Grace Moretz Slams Horrific ‘Family Guy’ Meme Mocking Her Body: It Contributed to Body Dysmorphia and ‘I Became a Recluse’

Chloë Grace Moretz spoke bluntly to Hunter magazine about becoming a “recluse” after her body dysmorphia was exacerbated by “horrific” memes on social media, most notably one meme comparing her body to a “Family Guy” character. The viral meme, which ridiculed the actor’s body, was created after a photographer snapped a picture of Moretz walking into a hotel carrying a pizza box. “Then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body,” Moretz said. “I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Anthony Mackie on Possibility of Captain America in ‘Thunderbolts’ and Using His Marvel Fame for Good

Before becoming a Hollywood star — and a Marvel superhero — Anthony Mackie worked alongside his father at his roofing business in and around New Orleans. In what seems to be a full-circle moment, Mackie has now teamed up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters. “It was purely organic,” the actor tells me. “It was one of those things where I was looking for something to do and be a part of, and looking for an opportunity to give back in whatever way I could. I also...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Variety

Elizabeth Banks Regrets ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Marketing: It Wasn’t a ‘Feminist Manifesto,’ Just an ‘Action Movie’

Looking back at the poor box office performance of her 2019 “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, Elizabeth Banks has some regrets about the film’s marketing. “I wish that the movie had not been presented as just for girls, because I didn’t make it just for girls,” Banks told The New York Times. “There was a disconnect on the marketing side of it for me.” Banks said that “when women do things in Hollywood it becomes this story. There was a story around ‘Charlie’s Angels’ that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I was just making an action movie.” The “Pitch Perfect 2” director added that she...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Comedy#Abc Studios#Nbc#Fox Entertainment S Head#Fox Entertainment#Abc#Spectrum Originals
Variety

Coolio, Grammy-Winning ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. The rapper’s longtime manager Jarel Posey confirmed the news to Variety, saying that Coolio died around 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday afternoon. According to TMZ, Coolio was found at a friend’s house.
MUSIC
Variety

Two People Arrested in Connection With in PnB Rock’s Murder, Third Suspect Sought

A teenager and a woman are in custody in the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot fatally on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles, police confirmed to Variety on Wednesday. Police are also searching for the teenager’s father in connection with the murder, whom they say is armed and dangerous. A minor was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Shauntel Trone, 38, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times. The minor’s father, Freddie Lee Trone, 40, is still at large. The LAPD has released his photograph and requested public assistance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

OWN Expands Unscripted Content, Renews ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville,’ ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.,’ ‘Belle Collective’ and ‘Put a Ring On It’

Changes are happening at the Oprah Winfrey Network and OWN President Tina Perry declares expansion is on the horizon for the network’s unscripted content. In addition to renewing its popular shows “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Love & Marriage: D.C.,” “Put a Ring on It” and “Belle Collective,” the network is diving deeper into its love and relationships-related programming. “We have a passion for telling black stories, especially those centered on black women that touch the heart and entertain,” said Perry. “Our purpose at OWN is always to ensure our viewers see themselves.”   “We put a lot of energy and effort to really...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Star Donald Sutherland Intimidated Jaeden Martell More Than Pennywise in ‘It’

Although Pennywise terrorized Jaeden Martell in 2017’s “It,” Martell revealed that he was more anxious about his first scene with Donald Sutherland in his latest Stephen King feature, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” than shooting with Bill Skarsgard’s horrific clown. “I had known Bill [Skarsgard] beforehand, and he’s very sweet. And then with the [Pennywise] makeup on, I was terrified, don’t get me wrong,” Martell told Variety at the “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” premiere Wednesday night at Netflix’s Tudum Theater. “But there’s something about Donald — he’s the real deal.” On Sutherland’s last day on set, Martell recalled the advice he received from...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Variety

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jordan Peterson Breaks Down in Tears When Asked About Olivia Wilde Calling Him a ‘Hero to the Incel Community’: ‘Sure, Why Not?’

Jordan Peterson broke down in tears during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” (via Mediaite) when asked about Olivia Wilde referring to him as “a hero to the incel community.” Wilde was on her “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour when she revealed to Interview Magazine that Chris Pine’s villainous character in the film, Frank, is based on Peterson. Wilde called Peterson “this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.” “Sure. Why not?” Peterson said when Piers Morgan asked if Wilde’s assessment of him was true. “You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Watch Katy Perry Revisit Her Iconic Britney Spears and Carmen Miranda-Inspired Outfits on ‘The Walk In’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fabulous fashion and Katy Perry go hand-in-hand, making her an ideal guest for Season 3 of Mo Heart’s Amazon Music digital series, “The Walk In.” The concept is simple: The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum pokes around in the closets of music’s biggest stars to admire their most iconic outfits. In Perry’s case, Heart gets up close and personal with that all-denim VMAs tribute to Britney Spears as well as her, er, fruity 2009 Grammys look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ Movie Trailer Teases Dramatization of ‘Most-Watched Trial of the Year’

Tubi released the official trailer for original movie “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial,” a fictionalized retelling of this summer’s closely followed defamation trial involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The ripped-from-the-headlines film is set to premiere Friday, Sept. 30, on the free, ad-supported Tubi service. “Hot Take” stars Mark Hapka (“Parallels,” “Days of Our Lives”) as Depp and Megan Davis (“Alone in the Dark”) as Heard. Judging from the trailer, “Hot Take” aims to evenly present both sides of the controversial story of the formerly married couple. “This is not life — no one should have to go through this,” Hapka’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Oprah Winfrey Shares the Greatest Lesson She Took From Her 25-Year Talk Show: ‘We Want to Know We Matter’

Oprah Winfrey delivered an inspiring speech to close out Variety’s Power of Women dinner, presented by Lifetime. Winfrey was honored at the event alongside her “Queen Sugar” partner Ava DuVernay, both of whom turned the OWN series into a launching pad for female directors. Winfrey championed “Queen Sugar” for “defining the OWN network” and for “reflecting black families.” “We are all looking for the same thing,” Winfrey said. “This is the one lesson I came away from doing ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’ The common denominator of our experiences is that we all want to know that we matter and we want...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mila Kunas Called ‘Bulls—’ Over ‘That ’90s Show’ Marrying Jackie and Ashton Kutcher’s Kelso: She ‘Would Be With Fez’

Mila Kunis is reprising her “That ’70s Show” character Jackie Burkhart on Netflix’s upcoming sequel series “That ’90s Show,” but the actor doesn’t entirely agree with the direction of the new show. During an interview with Access Hollywood (via EW), Kunis confirmed that her character and Ashton Kutcher’s character, Kelso, are romantically together in “The ’90s Netflix,” mirroring the duo’s real-life marriage. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis said. “You know what, I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jenni Rivera’s Children Reveal Details on New Posthumous Music: ‘It’s Like She’s Putting Everything Together’

Jenni Rivera’s children have confirmed new music from the late Mexican music star is on the way, with a posthumous single called “Misión Cumplida” slated to arrive Nov. 2. The song is from a full 11-track album, slated for release on Dec. 9. Rivera’s children — Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka, Mike, and Jacqie — spoke at length for the first time on their plans to release Jenni’s forthcoming album, which includes unreleased music, during Billboard’s “Children of Jenni Rivera” panel on Sept. 27. Johnny, the youngest sibling, appeared sporting a photo of his mother on his shirt, which he later revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Kid Cudi Created the Melodic World of ‘Entergalactic,’ Both for Television Screens and Listening Ears

When Scott Mescudi, better known as musician Kid Cudi to most of the world, released his debut studio record “Man on the Moon: The End of Day” in 2009, the latter half of the album included a groovy love anthem called “Enter Galactic (Love Connection Part I).” And though a sequel to the song never came out, Mescudi figured out an innovative way to dive back into the track’s affection-drenched world 13 years later. “Entergalactic” is both a new animated Netflix program — the streamer is calling it an “event” — as well as the title of his 10th studio album....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy