Luke Bryan Gets Booed in Iowa, Turns It Into a Joke at Blake Shelton’s Expense [Watch]
Luke Bryan has a passionate, devoted fanbase that's usually game to play along with all of his onstage hijinks, but apparently, even fans as loving as Bryan's have their limits. The country superstar issued some fighting words during a stop on his Farm Tour in Boone, Iowa, on Friday (Sept....
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
Jodi Long says emotional goodbye, thanks viewers for being a part of her journey
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday morning on Today in Iowa, Jodi Long took a little time to reflect on her 10-year career at WHO 13 and thank the viewers who were so instrumental in helping her tell Iowans’ stories. We will miss Jodi’s bright smile and couldn’t be more excited for her next step, advocating […]
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
KCCI.com
Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
Just West of Sioux Falls, ‘Our Farm, SD’ Is a Real Gourd Mine!
Did you know South Dakota has a GREAT pumpkin patch, and it's just 37 minutes west of Sioux Falls?. One of the state's best-kept secrets during the autumn months is quickly becoming a Fall favorite for families all over the Sioux Empire. I'm talking about "Our Farm, SD." Located just...
The First Snow of the Year Fell in Minnesota on Tuesday, September 27th
The National Weather Service in Duluth confirmed it, snow has fallen in Minnesota. The NWS took to Twitter with the announcement:. In addition to the flakes on the gunflint trail, Ely also had confirmed flakes, that were even shared by the Ely Police Department on Twitter:. Of course, these early...
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
Where to Get the Best Cookies in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
The website Love Food recently put together a list of the 'Tastiest Cookie in Every U.S. State," and after looking through the photos, I've never wanted a cookie so bad in my life!. The photo above is a chocolate chip cookie from a place called Scenic Route Bakery in Des...
Want A Gorgeous Garden? These Flowers Can Survive Iowa’s Expected Harsh Winter
This is the season to be planning and replanting for the oasis that will be next season's garden. But which ones will survive a rough winter?. The 2022-2023 Farmer's Almanac is calling for Iowa to be in a "hibernation zone" with air temps that could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero in January (you will not see me if that happens. Hibernation in effect.)
Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years
Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
(Tama, IA) -- The driver of a semi had to be rescued from his burning rig in an accident in Tama County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin hit an unoccupied disabled pickup in the right lane of Highway 30 near Tama Monday. The report says the semi jackknifed into the median and caught fire. First responders pulled Perkins from the burning truck. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Kofi Adu-Sarkodi was standing nearby and suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the State Patrol investigates.
iheart.com
Iowa DOT Accepting Entries For Annual Transportation Photo Contest
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is accepting entries for its 2023 Transportation in Iowa Photo contest. Entries must be submitted by February 3, 2023. Participants may submit up to 20 pictures, entries must have a connection to transportation in Iowa. Photos received focusing on aviation or transit will be forwarded for submission into photo contests specifically held by the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Offices of Aviation and Public Transit.
Eastern Iowa Woman’s Unique Battle Against Dog Breed Banning
Banning certain kinds of dog breeds has been a hot topic in the state of Iowa over the past few months. Over the summer there were 10 families, from Keystone, Iowa, who were told to get rid of their dogs that were either Pitt Bulls or looked like Pit Bulls.
