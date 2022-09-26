(Tama, IA) -- The driver of a semi had to be rescued from his burning rig in an accident in Tama County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin hit an unoccupied disabled pickup in the right lane of Highway 30 near Tama Monday. The report says the semi jackknifed into the median and caught fire. First responders pulled Perkins from the burning truck. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Kofi Adu-Sarkodi was standing nearby and suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the State Patrol investigates.

TAMA COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO