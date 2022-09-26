ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]

We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Boone, IA
98.1 KHAK

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Dance#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The#American#The Farm Tour
97X

Want A Gorgeous Garden? These Flowers Can Survive Iowa’s Expected Harsh Winter

This is the season to be planning and replanting for the oasis that will be next season's garden. But which ones will survive a rough winter?. The 2022-2023 Farmer's Almanac is calling for Iowa to be in a "hibernation zone" with air temps that could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero in January (you will not see me if that happens. Hibernation in effect.)
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years

Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHO 13

❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022

(Tama, IA) -- The driver of a semi had to be rescued from his burning rig in an accident in Tama County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin hit an unoccupied disabled pickup in the right lane of Highway 30 near Tama Monday. The report says the semi jackknifed into the median and caught fire. First responders pulled Perkins from the burning truck. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Kofi Adu-Sarkodi was standing nearby and suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the State Patrol investigates.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa DOT Accepting Entries For Annual Transportation Photo Contest

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is accepting entries for its 2023 Transportation in Iowa Photo contest. Entries must be submitted by February 3, 2023. Participants may submit up to 20 pictures, entries must have a connection to transportation in Iowa. Photos received focusing on aviation or transit will be forwarded for submission into photo contests specifically held by the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Offices of Aviation and Public Transit.
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy