Anna, OH

peakofohio.com

Stidam sentenced to 3-year prison term on two felony drug convictions

Judge Kevin Braig of the Logan County Court of Common Pleas sentenced Miranda Stidam to a three-year prison term on two third-degree felony convictions Wednesday. Stidam previously pleaded guilty to complicity in possession of cocaine and complicity to aggravated possession of drugs. Back on January 28th of this year, the...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary. Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Men jailed on abduction charges

PIQUA — Two men involved in two separate incidents in Piqua this week are incarcerated in the Miami County Jail after being charged with domestic violence and felony abduction after allegedly holding two separate females against their will. Jared Neff, 27, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27,...
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets 6 years prison for domestic violence

LIMA — A Lima man convicted by a jury of domestic violence against the mother of one of his sons, having weapons under disability and robbery in June was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison Wednesday afternoon. The woman in question was arrested on a perjury charge after the hearing.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

A Dayton man was arrested on a felony drug charge following a traffic stop Thursday evening just after 6 o’clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a gray Acura traveling north on Route 68. A check of the registration returned to a 2001 Audi and a...
DAYTON, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City, changed plea to no contest to three counts of grand theft, a felony 4. Pre-sentence investigation ordered; sentencing set for Nov. 8. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Sentencing. Cedrick Davis, 52,...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Woman Accepts Plea Deal in Common Pleas Court Tuesday

An Upper Sandusky woman changed her plea in Hardin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She was indicted earlier this year on multiple charges including...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru

DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary charge

LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to burglary, a felony of the second degree. Eric Baumert, 27, faces a minimum of two years in prison up to a maximum of 12 years for the conviction in line with negotiations between his public defender, Kenneth Sturgill, and Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell. He will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.
LIMA, OH
wish989.com

Murbarger Murder Trial Set to Begin Tuesday

FAIRFIELD – The Wayne County jury trial of a 26-year-old man charged with the murder of his 15-year-old girlfriend nearly 10 years ago will kick off Tuesday morning with jury selection. Brodey Murbarger is accused of strangling and suffocating Megan Nichols to death in her Fairfield home on July...
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Sidney Daily News

City record

-1:22 a.m.: crime in progress. Katherine Marie McKenzie, 38, of Sidney, was arrested for drug possession. -10:48 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue. -9:52 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue. -9:27 p.m.: theft. Police responded...
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Ford sentenced on a two count indictment

GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

DOMESTIC: At 11:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The dispute was between a live in boyfriend and girlfriend who both advised the fight was only a verbal altercation. The altercation was over who would sleep in the bedroom that night, and they both agreed to leave each other alone for the night. Three school aged children were present.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Cary A. Whitehead, 63, of Greenville, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine. Skylar Madison Brown, 26, of Sidney, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
Fox 19

Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson will have to wait till Oct. 3 to find out if a judge will accept her motion to seal her records. On Tuesday, the judge overhearing the motion said he is taking the request under advisement before making his ruling next week. Richardson, who...
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
DAYTON, OH

