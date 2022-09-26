ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 12

Jacqueline Soller
4d ago

I hope they catch them also. no cop or any human being should be verbally abused for asking somone to move their car that is double parked People think they can do and day whatever they want. This time it was a cop they were disrespecting and they ran. not so brave now

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says

A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home

A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Road#City Police#Road Rage#Assailants#Vroom
NJ.com

Man charged after shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

A Newark resident has been charged with killing one man and injuring another in a shooting in the city earlier this month. Marquis McCray, 32, gunned down Wayne Jones on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue shortly before midnight on Sept. 17, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Hurt In West Orange Shooting: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and another victim hurt in a West Orange shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. Corington Valentin was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Watson Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing

A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say

A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for Hoboken man, 28, gunned down in ‘a senseless act of violence’

GoFundMe page has been started for a 28-year-old Hoboken man that was gunned down in “a senseless act of violence” on Marshall Drive on Sunday. “This young man was my neighbor and although I didn’t know him past a neighborly hello, he was very close to many special people in my life here in Hoboken,” Lisa Hamrah Balouma wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy