A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO