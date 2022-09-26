Read full article on original website
Dayton bar owner says city's new smoking ban unfairly targets her business
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city is taking a hard stance against smoking in enclosed public places and work spaces. Dayton is joining the list of other Kentucky communities that have enacted comprehensive smoke-free ordinances. What You Need To Know. The city of Dayton became the 42nd Kentucky...
Incumbent DeWine leads gubernatorial race over former mayor, poll shows
OHIO — With just six weeks until the election, Ohioans are deciding who will get their vote in November. But when it comes to the governor’s race, many have already made up their minds. What You Need To Know. Governor DeWine leads Nan Whaley by over 20 percentage...
Ohio police departments share insight following 'swatting' situations
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Seven Ohio schools were affected by active shooter hoaxes last week. Now, districts across the state are making sure they don’t fall prey to it next. Sept. 23 went from a typical Friday to one filled with fear for students like Jayla Bradshaw. “I was...
'Game night' winning over fans in Greene Co.
XENIA, Ohio — A game night is growing in popularity in Greene County. It’s organized by young adults with developmental disabilities as part of the All Hands-In Network. Students from the Greene County Career Center help to plan the event. “Everyone is allowed to come and it’s really...
New app designed to let families keep an eye on the bus launches in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — It’s an advancement in technology that allows families to watch their child’s bus in real time. “It’s essentially a Google map, might be centered around your house and you’ll see a little bus icon traveling around,” Director of Transportation at Boone County Schools Robert Barrix said.
Reigning state champs hope to overcome tough start to season
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — After Clinton-Massie won the football state championship last year, expectations were high, but this season, things got off to a rough start. Clinton-Massie won its third state championship last year. With high hopes going into the season, the team was playing to win another. The Falcons...
