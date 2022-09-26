Braintree Branch of the Red Line rail service finally resumes after two fatally electrocuted by third rail #mbta

Read full article on original website
State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman
BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
Mass. bridge inspector warned Boston months before street light fell
BOSTON — The city of Boston received a warning about the poor condition of its street lights on the Moakley Bridge nearly two months before a street light fell, seriously injuring a pedestrian, 5 Investigates has learned. The email, dated Aug. 1 from a MassDOT engineer to an engineer...
WATCH: New video shows sparks showering Park Street Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - New video from the MBTA shows the moment sparks showered Park Street Station. The sparks were a result of a wire coming down on the westbound side of the Green Line platform earlier this month. A different angle shot by a passenger on the platform shows people...
Person struck by box truck in Charlestown
BOSTON — A person was struck by a box truck in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cambridge and Spice streets near Sullivan Square. Boston EMS said one person was taken to a local hospital, however the extent of the...
2 Children Crossing Street Struck By Vehicle in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when they were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, Peabody police...
2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy not hit by train, MBTA says
QUINCY - Two people were found dead on train tracks in Quincy early Monday morning.The MBTA said a Red Line train operator found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m.The T said neither had been hit by a train. A spokesperson later said the man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies" between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail. "This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail," the T said in a statement to WBZ-TV....
Just One Station: Crews respond after pieces of concrete drop from ceiling at Commuter Rail Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a large chunk of concrete fell from a ceiling at a Commuter Rail stop in Jamaica Plain. Photos submitted to 7NEWS by a viewer showed several pieces of concrete scattered after smashing into a platform at the Forest Hills station Monday morning.
Busy section of Stoneham closed to traffic after ‘suspicious’ item found at gas station
A busy section of Stoneham was closed to traffic during the Tuesday morning commute after a “suspicious” item was found at a gas station. Local and state police were called to the Mobil in the area of Main and South streets near Spot Pond. The intersection of Route...
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
Woman hospitalized after being struck by falling light post on Boston bridge
BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a light pole on the bridge she was walking on toppled over and fell on top of her. The woman was walking on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in the Seaport when she was struck. According to the Boston Police Department, the woman’s injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.
All train service through Quincy stopped due to police activity
QUINCY, Mass. — All train service that runs through Quincy has been stopped due to police activity on Monday morning, law enforcement officials said. As of 6:30 a.m., there were no MBTA trains running through the city, according to the Quincy Police Department. Delays of up to two hours are expected.
Mass. bank worker accused of forging $65,000 check to buy new BMW
A bank employee in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood has been accused of forging a $65,000 at the bank to buy himself a brand new BMW, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Damion Evans, 42, has been charged with embezzlement from a bank, forgery of a check...
Elderly Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car Monday Night Near Downtown Haverhill
A 79-year-old woman was killed early Monday night after being struck by a car near downtown Haverhill. According to a Haverhill police log, officers were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at 8:47 p.m., on Winter Street, near the intersection with Locust Street. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson...
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning. The bodies were first found on the tracks near Wollaston station around 6 a.m. by the operator of a red line train, officials said.
First signs of Halloween: Salem announces planned events and road closures for October
SALEM, Mass. — The first signs of Halloween appear to be road closure signs, as the city of Salem announced Tuesday their planned events and accompanying traffic patterns for the month of October. The Salem Police Department say that driving into the downtown area is probably not a good...
Police investigate fatal crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a car and a truck on Broad Cove Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a truck. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. The driver of the truck stood outside the truck. Hingham firefighters freed the driver from the car and transported him to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Officials said the truck driver, who was seat belted, suffered a minor injury and declined medical transport. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Demolition Company in Fatal Government Center Garage Collapse Fined $1.2M, OSHA Says
The demolition company involved in a fatal Government Center garage collapse in Boston is facing $1.2M in fines for willfully exposing workers to hazards, according to OSHA. The agency said the company, JDC Demolition Co. Inc., failed to train workers adequately and ignored their safety concerns. A portion of the...
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
Meet Lynn’s mayor Jared Nicholson, who wants to develop the waterfront and clean up the beaches
You may have heard the rhyme: Lynn, Lynn, the city of sin. But the new mayor, Jared Nicholson, has a different attitude. He sees it as a city of growth. Nicholson is a father — his son just started preschool and a second child is on the way. He’s also a former college wrestler who still takes part in a beach-wrestling tournament every summer.
Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'
A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
