Quincy, MA

Braintree Branch of the Red Line rail service finally resumes after two fatally electrocuted by third rail #mbta

By Jon Swift
quincyquarry.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WCVB

State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman

BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. bridge inspector warned Boston months before street light fell

BOSTON — The city of Boston received a warning about the poor condition of its street lights on the Moakley Bridge nearly two months before a street light fell, seriously injuring a pedestrian, 5 Investigates has learned. The email, dated Aug. 1 from a MassDOT engineer to an engineer...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: New video shows sparks showering Park Street Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - New video from the MBTA shows the moment sparks showered Park Street Station. The sparks were a result of a wire coming down on the westbound side of the Green Line platform earlier this month. A different angle shot by a passenger on the platform shows people...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Person struck by box truck in Charlestown

BOSTON — A person was struck by a box truck in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cambridge and Spice streets near Sullivan Square. Boston EMS said one person was taken to a local hospital, however the extent of the...
BOSTON, MA
Quincy, MA
Quincy, MA
Braintree, MA
Braintree, MA
Wollaston, MA
Quincy, MA
Massachusetts Accidents
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Braintree, MA
Accidents
CBS Boston

2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy not hit by train, MBTA says

QUINCY - Two people were found dead on train tracks in Quincy early Monday morning.The MBTA said a Red Line train operator found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m.The T said neither had been hit by a train. A spokesperson later said the man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies" between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail. "This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail," the T said in a statement to WBZ-TV....
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses

A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate fatal crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash between a car and a truck on Broad Cove Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a truck. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. The driver of the truck stood outside the truck. Hingham firefighters freed the driver from the car and transported him to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Officials said the truck driver, who was seat belted, suffered a minor injury and declined medical transport. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'

A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
COHASSET, MA

