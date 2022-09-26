ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Ulster County SPCA looking for info on emaciated dog

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Ulster County SPCA is looking for any information about a found emaciated dog. The male German Shepard was brought to the shelter as a stray dog.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2fKL_0iAwU7KX00
The found German Shepard (Ulster County SPCA)

Shelter officials said they normally give the benefit of the doubt that he possibly was lost for some time, but there are aspects of his condition that suggests he was confined for an extended period. The dog is doing well now and will be available for adoption once he is further recovered.

Emaciated dog found in Sharon Springs

If you have any information, you can contact the Humane Law Supervisor at (845) 331-5377 ext 212.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Guest
3d ago

It's way past time to start coming down hard on these monsters!. Someone knows who had this dog. End this!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat

In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Kingston, NY
Government
City
Sharon Springs, NY
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Sports
Kingston, NY
Pets & Animals
Kingston, NY
Lifestyle
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray Dog#Spca#German#Nexstar Media Inc
94.3 Lite FM

Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘Empty the Shelters’ event coming to area

The country's largest funded adoption event is back and will be running from October 1 to October 8. The BISSELL Pet Foundation's National "Empty the Shelters" adoption clinic will take place at more than 280 shelters, including the Ulster County SPCA, Animalkind Inc., the Humane Society of Yates County, and the Broome County Humane Society. It is important to note, not every shelter will be participating in the full event, and dates may vary by shelter.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York

It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NEWS10 ABC

New public mural in Albany released

A new mural has been added to Albany's downtown public art display. Artist D. Colin's mural titled "Back to Life" spans more than 1,200 square feet and is located on an abutment between 677 Broadway and the Quackenbush Garage. The mural was funded as part of Albany's $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), through which Albany Center Gallery received a $72,000 award for the addition of four Capital Walls murals. This is the last of the four murals to be put up.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy