Ulster County SPCA looking for info on emaciated dog
KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Ulster County SPCA is looking for any information about a found emaciated dog. The male German Shepard was brought to the shelter as a stray dog.
Shelter officials said they normally give the benefit of the doubt that he possibly was lost for some time, but there are aspects of his condition that suggests he was confined for an extended period. The dog is doing well now and will be available for adoption once he is further recovered.Emaciated dog found in Sharon Springs
If you have any information, you can contact the Humane Law Supervisor at (845) 331-5377 ext 212.
