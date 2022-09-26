Read full article on original website
Forsyth County to apply for $19.1 million grant for water treatment
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County will apply for a $19.1 million grant from Georgia’s Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund to complete an expansion at the county’s Antioch Water Treatment Plant. At a Sept. 9 work session, Forsyth County Water and Sewer Director Barry Lucas told county commissioners...
Forsyth County advances fire station projects
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two fire stations built in Forsyth County more than 20 years ago are set to receive much needed upgrades in the coming years, thanks to a $13.8 million construction contract recently approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. At their Thursday, Sept. 22, work...
$3.1 million SPLOST VIII renovations unveiled at Midway Park
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like a week doesn’t go by in Forsyth County without a new park announcement or initiative being announced. But as good as flashy new projects are, local officials say renovations at existing parks, like those unveiled at Midway Park in south Forsyth last week, are just as important to the community.
Johns Creek puts Scooter's Coffee plans on hold... for now
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Plans for a Scooter’s Coffee location near Johns Creek’s busiest intersection have been put on hold for now. At the Sept. 26 City Council meeting, a host of people associated with the project spread across three rows to await a decision on their request to change zoning conditions that would allow a 664-square-foot Scooter’s Coffee location.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Proposal Due Date: OCTOBER 18, 2022, BY 2:00PM LOCAL TIME. Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars”...
INVITATION TO BID
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If...
Gainesville woman cited for filing false report in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who claimed her car had been stolen in Dunwoody in April has been arrested for allegedly giving false information to police. Dunwoody Police arrested the 47-year-old Gainesville resident, on Aug. 22, and charged her with false representations to police. The woman reported on April 24 that her vehicle had been stolen from the State Farm Building on Perimeter Center Parkway.
Fulton County high schoolers enroll at Auburn University
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than five dozen Fulton County students are finishing out their high school career while taking college courses through Auburn University this semester – all without having to pay out-of-state tuition. Fulton County Schools entered into a landmark agreement with Auburn University last year...
Dunwoody police investigate cases of reported check fraud
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating two reports of check fraud that took place in August. Police reports said two residents reported to their banks that checks had been cashed on their accounts without their permission. In both cases the check was a legitimate check that had been altered to withdraw more money from the bank accounts.
Parked vehicle stolen near Perimeter Center
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a report that a BMW was stolen near Perimeter Center. Thieves allegedly stole a BMW X3 while it sat parked overnight at an apartment building off Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody on Aug. 17. The vehicle owners reportedly spent several days calling tow companies to determine whether it had been towed or repossessed but were told the management company hadn’t towed it and payments on the vehicle were current.
82-year-old Roswell man accused of killing wife
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have arrested an 82-year-old man for allegedly stabbing and killing his wife on the afternoon of Sept. 15. The Roswell Police Department says the incident happened some time before 4 p.m., which is when officers responded to a reported suicide at a home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive. There, they found 80-year-old Judith Miller deceased, suffering from an apparent stab wound.
North Italia restaurant now open in Dunwoody
Description: North Italia prides itself on delivering handcrafted Italian food in a modern environment with an in-restaurant experience that prioritizes great hospitality every time. We celebrate the opportunity to connect with the local community, finding new guests and team members to share our love of food and beverage. Opened: August...
