Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
Related
nbcboston.com
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
womenworking.com
Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching
14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
wgan.com
Death at Sanford inn under investigation
Police believe the death of a woman who was found at a Sanford inn may have been drug-related. Police were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to CBS 13 news, Lt. Matthew Gagne with the Sanford Police Department said Thursday they were talking to witnesses and that the investigation was still in the early stages.
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeport, Maine Teen Theo Ferrara Still Missing After Five Days
UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was found during the search for the missing Freeport teen on Tuesday. It seemed like a regular Thursday last week on September 20. Wake up, get ready, schlep to school/work, schlep back home, check off the rest of the boxes for the day like eating, binge-watching something, fully run out of gas for the date and hit the sack. And that's how it went for Mainers.
WPFO
Body found in ocean identified as missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Authorities say a body found in the ocean has been identified as a missing Freeport teen. Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, searchers pulled a body from Maquoit Bay in Brunswick, not far from the Freeport town line where 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen Thursday. Tuesday afternoon, Freeport...
Lewiston crematorium that didn't refrigerate bodies must pay $5.5M
LEWISTON, Maine — A funeral home operator accused of leaving bodies unattended without refrigeration must pay $5.5 million to the daughter of a man whose body lay decomposing for up to two weeks. The jury’s award on Friday marked the conclusion of the first of several civil trials targeting...
Police: Body recovered from Maquoit Bay confirmed as missing teen
PORTLAND, Maine — A body was recovered from Maquoit Bay, in the area where wardens and law enforcement officials were searching for a missing Freeport teenager. Theo Ferrara, 14, had been missing since Thursday evening, and search efforts started on Friday morning. A marine patrol aircraft spotted the body...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saco woman reported missing has been found
SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old woman who had not been heart from since Monday. Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, stated Friday morning shortly before 11 a.m. that she has been found and is safe.
NECN
Video of Confrontation Between Bus Driver and Mother Leads to Criminal Charges
A Maine school bus driver is now charged with assault and driving to endanger after a parent recorded video that appears to show a bus pulling away with the mother of an eighth-grader still in its open doors. According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old, Shirley Danforth of Lovell,...
Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
Man dead after West Gardiner fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta police investigate Big Apple robbery on Stone Street
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Big Apple store on Stone Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The initial call reported an unidentified male suspect entered the store where he "displayed a gun" and demanded money and merchandise, a news release issued by the Augusta Police Department said on Wednesday.
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
Body recovered from Maquoit Bay during search for missing Freeport teen
PORTLAND, Maine — A body has been recovered from Maquoit Bay, in the area where wardens and law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing Freeport teenager. Theo Ferrara, 14, has been missing since Thursday evening, and search efforts have been underway. Officials have not yet released any...
Maine School Bus Driver Charged With Assault After Nearly Running a Parent Over
A 74-year-old school bus driver in Maine has been charged after an apparent incident that was caught on video Wednesday afternoon. According to WGME 13, Shirley Danforth, 74 of Stoneham, Maine, was driving her school bus for MSAD 72 in Lovell on Wednesday when she reportedly pulled to the side of the road to scold children for using their cell phones.
WMTW
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
Bonny Eagle High School teachers, parents face harassment during book debate
BUXTON, Maine — Kate McDonald has two children, both enrolled at Bonny Eagle High School. She's been active in this last year's school board election and was outspoken amid recent debates surrounding books that explain gender identity and sexuality. McDonald supports the preservation of books such as "Gender Queer"...
Maine man pleads guilty to arson
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man pleaded guilty to arson on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, according to officials. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine stated Thomas McGinn, 49, set fire to a multi-unit rental property at 38 Spruce St. in Sanford.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0