Freeport, ME

nbcboston.com

Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert

Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
womenworking.com

Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching

14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
wgan.com

Death at Sanford inn under investigation

Police believe the death of a woman who was found at a Sanford inn may have been drug-related. Police were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to CBS 13 news, Lt. Matthew Gagne with the Sanford Police Department said Thursday they were talking to witnesses and that the investigation was still in the early stages.
WPFO

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
Q97.9

Freeport, Maine Teen Theo Ferrara Still Missing After Five Days

UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was found during the search for the missing Freeport teen on Tuesday. It seemed like a regular Thursday last week on September 20. Wake up, get ready, schlep to school/work, schlep back home, check off the rest of the boxes for the day like eating, binge-watching something, fully run out of gas for the date and hit the sack. And that's how it went for Mainers.
WPFO

Body found in ocean identified as missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Authorities say a body found in the ocean has been identified as a missing Freeport teen. Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, searchers pulled a body from Maquoit Bay in Brunswick, not far from the Freeport town line where 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen Thursday. Tuesday afternoon, Freeport...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Saco woman reported missing has been found

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old woman who had not been heart from since Monday. Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, stated Friday morning shortly before 11 a.m. that she has been found and is safe.
NECN

Video of Confrontation Between Bus Driver and Mother Leads to Criminal Charges

A Maine school bus driver is now charged with assault and driving to endanger after a parent recorded video that appears to show a bus pulling away with the mother of an eighth-grader still in its open doors. According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old, Shirley Danforth of Lovell,...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after West Gardiner fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Augusta police investigate Big Apple robbery on Stone Street

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Big Apple store on Stone Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The initial call reported an unidentified male suspect entered the store where he "displayed a gun" and demanded money and merchandise, a news release issued by the Augusta Police Department said on Wednesday.
WMTW

Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man pleads guilty to arson

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man pleaded guilty to arson on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, according to officials. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine stated Thomas McGinn, 49, set fire to a multi-unit rental property at 38 Spruce St. in Sanford.
NEWS CENTER Maine

