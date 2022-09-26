Read full article on original website
Haunted Nashville: The Ghost Of Hank Williams Seen At The Ryman Auditorium And The Streets Of Music City
On any given Friday or Saturday night, thousands of people pack the streets of Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, flowing in and out of the honky tonks, listening to the sounds of the bands from the windows on the street, or catching a show at the world-famous Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium.
williamsonhomepage.com
SkinBody Nashville to hold grand opening celebration Wednesday
SkinBody Nashville will hold a grand opening celebration this Wednesday for their West End location. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. with live music, champagne, and exclusive discounts and giveaways from the city's newest cutting-edge med spa. In-house discounts will include $100 off injectables, 25% off CoolSculpting and...
Nashville Parent
Ghost Tours, Haunted Houses & More Spooky Fun in 2022
The spooky season of October is upon us in Middle Tennessee with haunted houses and other creepy attractions!. We’ve rounded up a list of not-so-scary tours and happenings appropriate for all ages. In addition, with your older kids in mind (ages 10+), we’ve put together a frightfully fun collection of haunted happenings this Halloween season.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing
Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle...
nashvilleguru.com
Halloween Glow in the Park
Halloween Glow in the Park is taking place on multiple dates during October at The Adventure Park at Nashville. Get ready for climbing and zip lining through the trees with Halloween-themed music, lights, and decorations. This is a family-friendly event for ages 7 and up. Costumes are welcome as long as they meet park policies. Time slots start at 6:00pm each night, and climbing ends at 10:00pm. The cost is $42 per person.
'Beetlejuice' Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens In Downtown Nashville
A new themed pop-up bar in Nashville will have you singing "DAY-O!"
Platinum-Selling Gospel Jazz Music Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV NETWORK
Nashville, TN — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations. Tankard is an author, a reality […]
Home Sale Prices In Nashville, Tennessee Have Gone Up Drastically
Nashville, Tennessee, is a popular city for music lovers, but the home prices have gone up drastically over the past five years. Here's the reason.
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Click, Clack, Boo: A Tricky Treat!. Saturday, Oct. 1 – Sunday...
Frustrated family of Nashville man murdered in 2018 wants justice
Four years after a Nashville man was murdered in the parking lot of a Dollar General store, his killer remains on the run. His family wants answers.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting outside a gas station in North Nashville late Thursday night, according to Metro Police.
WSMV
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Crews battle house fire in West Nashville
The fire began around 3:30 a.m. off Mercomatic Court, which is near Charlotte Pike and Interstate 40.
Couple's dream wedding postponed because of Hurricane Ian
Nashville couple Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan scheduled to be married this weekend in FL, but rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian.
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Florida evacuees in Nashville worry what they will return to
Some Florida evacuees have made Nashville home this week, but many of them are left worrying about what they will return home to.
