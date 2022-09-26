ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

SkinBody Nashville to hold grand opening celebration Wednesday

SkinBody Nashville will hold a grand opening celebration this Wednesday for their West End location. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. with live music, champagne, and exclusive discounts and giveaways from the city's newest cutting-edge med spa. In-house discounts will include $100 off injectables, 25% off CoolSculpting and...
Ghost Tours, Haunted Houses & More Spooky Fun in 2022

The spooky season of October is upon us in Middle Tennessee with haunted houses and other creepy attractions!. We’ve rounded up a list of not-so-scary tours and happenings appropriate for all ages. In addition, with your older kids in mind (ages 10+), we’ve put together a frightfully fun collection of haunted happenings this Halloween season.
Halloween Glow in the Park

Halloween Glow in the Park is taking place on multiple dates during October at The Adventure Park at Nashville. Get ready for climbing and zip lining through the trees with Halloween-themed music, lights, and decorations. This is a family-friendly event for ages 7 and up. Costumes are welcome as long as they meet park policies. Time slots start at 6:00pm each night, and climbing ends at 10:00pm. The cost is $42 per person.
Platinum-Selling Gospel Jazz Music Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV NETWORK

Nashville, TN —  Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction.  He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations.  Tankard is an author, a reality […]
Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 29 – Oct. 2

Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Click, Clack, Boo: A Tricky Treat!. Saturday, Oct. 1 – Sunday...
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.

