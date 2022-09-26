Read full article on original website
Related
Local cat rescue group under investigation after deplorable conditions found inside
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A few cats are still left roaming outside of a trailer affiliated with the Cat Aid Network — a rescue group now left in limbo after humane officers discovered a horrid situation inside a Derry Township trailer. “I didn’t even know that there was...
Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten
BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man has died in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood. According to information from police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street after a 911 call for shots fired. When police arrived they found a man...
Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside. Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed. The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.They're still investigating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Father sentenced in death of infant son
PITTSBURGH — A Greenfield man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he dropped and killed his infant son was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in state prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Cory Neidert told police he doesn’t...
Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a carjacking and armed robbery in Shadyside early Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a carjacking. Police said witnesses reported three adult males approaching two employees...
Man fatally shot in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
wtae.com
Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man nabbed in stolen rental car in Hempfield was awaiting sentencing in bank robberies
A former McCandless man awaiting sentencing for a string of bank robberies in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties was arrested this week after authorities said he led police on a chase in a stolen rental car. Dylan M. Poole, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in September in federal court in...
Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
Man answers door holding heroin, police say
PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
wtae.com
Escaping Kennywood: How one person describes being at the park during Saturday's shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Katherine Shaw and her son wanted to end their Saturday night at Kennywood Park by going through a haunted house. The family went inside looking for a scare, not knowing the real nightmare was outside. As police swarmed Kennywood in West Mifflin, Shaw and her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. According to police, Kamahra Sanders was last seen Tuesday morning at home. She was wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes. Police said Kamahra left for school at Westinghouse Academy and did not return home. Kamahra...
Pittsburgh Police cruisers destroyed in "suspicious" fire
Three Pittsburgh Police cruisers were destroyed Wednesday morning in a fire that investigators are considering suspicious. The cars were sitting outside of a North Side police training facility.
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Man shot in leg in Turtle Creek, Allegheny County police investigating
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a shooting in Turtle Creek on Tuesday night. According to a release from police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 300 block of Clugston Avenue at 9:06 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found an adult male...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greenfield man, who claimed sleepwalking, sentenced for killing infant son
Luca Neidert would now be 2 years, 9 months and 6 days old. He would be walking, starting to potty train and talking in full sentences, his grandmother said. His imagination would be developing. He would be able to sing and dance. He would be alive. Instead, Luca was killed...
State police locate missing Indiana County woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found.
Vandergrift police seek public's help in identifying man who they say illegally dumped a TV in Kennedy Park
Vandergrift police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they said illegally dumped a big screen TV Wednesday in Kennedy Park. Chief Joe Caporali said surveillance footage obtained from Kennedy Park recorded a man getting out of what appears to be a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee with a large television.
Suspect accused of leaving disturbing graffiti near local churches, identified with surveillance
SMITHTON, Pa. — “It was designed to be very disgusting and it definitely succeeded. Multiple people were disturbed,” Smithton Police Chief Michael Natale said. Neighbors in Smithton woke up to vandalism and damage to their properties in one section of the Borough; vile images and words smeared on garage doors and fences.
Comments / 0