Jayson Tatum Reveals How He Found Out About Ime Udoka Suspension

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The Celtics coach was suspended for the 2022–23 season after he was reportedly involved in an “improper” relationship with a woman on the team’s staff.

One question continues to be asked of the Celtics at NBA media days Monday: How are players doing amid the Ime Udoka suspension news ?

The Celtics coach was suspended for the 2022–23 season after he was reportedly involved in an “improper” relationship with a woman on the team’s staff. Star forward Jayson Tatum admitted that he learned the news the same way fans did.

“S---, on Twitter, like everybody else,” Tatum said, via Boston Herald .

The 24-year-old forward said he hasn’t spoken with Udoka since the news dropped. It’s unclear whether the coach has spoken with any Celtics players since then.

Udoka was suspended Thursday after a report surfaced from The Athletic ‘s Shams Charania that the Boston coach violated the team’s policy by having an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female staff member. Charania later reported the team was made aware of the situation after the staffer said Udoka made unwanted comments toward her, prompting the Celtics to launch internal interviews to review the matter.

Tatum didn’t open up too much about his feelings regarding his coach’s suspension. Boston’s roster seems to be in the process of navigating the situation amid training camp beginning this week.

“I guess I feel like everybody else; it’s a lot to process,” Tatum said. “Unexpected, especially when I come into this season and you feel a certain way, coming off last year that you’re excited and trying to do all these things. It’s just a lot, if I’m being honest. Along with everybody else, still trying to process it all knowing that we still have practice tomorrow.”

After Udoka’s one-year suspension, it’s still unknown whether he will return to the coaching position. A source told Sports Illustrated last week that he was given “no guarantees” about his future.

In his spot, Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla will take over as the interim coach.

