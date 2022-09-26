ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, WI

Make a seasonal sweater pumpkin during MCPL Stratford Branch event

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYgQJ_0iAwSzOk00

STRATFORD – Autumn is the time for pumpkins and cozy sweaters – so why not combine them both into one eye-catching seasonal craft? The Marathon County Public Library will offer a craft event for teens and adults on October 4 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at its Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford.

During this event, participants will learn how to make a cute autumn pumpkin using old sweaters and other supplies provided by the library. Once you learn how to make one, you’ll be able to take that knowledge home and make more (or show others how)! Please note that this craft requires the use of a hot glue gun, which may not be safe for young or inexperienced crafters. We ask that all participants be at least 12 years old or older.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-687-4420 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11021.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Dozens attend ribbon cutting at Maine Elementary nature trail

Maine Elementary School, part of the Wausau School District, held a ribbon cutting this week as a nature trail that had previously been damaged in a storm reopened. Wausau School District Communications Coordinator Diana White said the nature trail was put together by students and staff in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Called the “George Klinker Nature Trail,” the area was still used by Maine students.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Bear

Hey there, I’m Bear! I’m a cute little lady that is here at HSMC looking for my forever home! I was surrendered due to no fault of my own, but because of allergies to me. I’m a great cat that does good with other cats, kids and even dogs! If you think a cutie like me could be the one for you come visit me soon!
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

MCPL Wausau to offer computer class for beginners this October

WAUSAU – Are you afraid to even touch a computer for fear of breaking it? Do you want to learn basic computer use but aren’t sure where to start? The Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) is offering a free computer class for beginners at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau this fall. The class will be held on three different dates and times: on October 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; October 12 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and October 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Stratford, WI
Marathon County, WI
Lifestyle
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 30, 2022

LaVern Emma Machel passed away on September 24, 2022 at the age of 97. LaVern was born in Wausau on March 9, 1925 and grew up on her family’s farm in the Town of Rib Falls. She was the daughter of Agnes & Wesley Hoffmann. After LaVern graduated from Marathon High School, she attended County Teachers College. The first four years of her teaching career were in a rural (one room) school. After receiving her teacher’s license from UW Stevens Point, LaVern taught for 30 years at Grant Elementary School.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Enjoy music concerts at UW-Stevens Point, UWSP at Marshfield

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts in October at its Stevens Point and Marshfield campuses. Concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets for performances at Michelsen Hall are $17 for general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for youth and UWSP employees. UWSP students may attend free of charge.
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Sweaters#213201 Scholar St
WausauPilot

Mosaic and Wausau’s YWCA Unite Missions as One Organization

The Steering Committee of Mosaic and the Board of Directors of the YWCA Wausau announce and celebrate the joint decision to unite organizational missions, creating one non-profit: Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin. Together as one, Mosaic will have enhanced capacity to serve and impact the region’s communities and residents.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WausauPilot

Congolese refugees being resettled in Marshfield

The Wausau branch of a national refugee resettlement agency is coordinating the arrival of a four-member family from the Republic of Congo in Marshfield on Friday, the agency officials said. Another family of 10 Congolese refugees will be resettled in Marshfield on Oct.7, according to Eric Yonke, Co-Sponsorship Coordinator for...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau East outlasts Wausau West in WVC volleyball dual

WAUSAU – The Wausau West and Wausau East volleyball teams met up for the 15th annual Pink Ribbon Volley (formerly Volley for the Cure) match on Thursday at East High School. Wausau East prevailed with a 3-1 victory, taking the match 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, to improve to 4-3 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play this season. West drops to 1-6.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Moving Wausau forward requires following the will of the people

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Newman Catholic volleyball sweeps Rhinelander

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic volleyball team swept a nonconference match over Rhinelander on Thursday at Newman Catholic High School. The Cardinals won 25-9, 25-11, 25-17. Paige Guld had 14 assists, seven service aces and eight kills, Ashley Jankowski had a team-high nine kills, Lily Schields had 13 assists, Grace Carlson had 17 digs and Paige Reeves had 11 digs for Newman Catholic.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau East announces academic honors

Congratulations to the following Wausau East High School students for being recognized for their academic achievements based on the 2021-2022 school year:. Alexa Abel, Brecken Bancuk, Madalyn Bartz, Nils Belmas, Baley Berndt, Bodee Beversdorf, Cooper Billings, Cooper Bjerke, Ilana Bloczynski, Nicholas Bodner, Charlie Cayley, Evan Cerny, Wendy Chang, Hilary Cleveland, Aubrey Cronce, Natalie Doering, Adelaide Ellis, Zachary Frangiskakis, Olivia Franklin, Ava Garske, Mikaela Golembiewski, Ren Gunning, Elliot Harding, Sovann Hartson, Jessika Heise, Hannah Hinker, Dallas Hintze, Samuel Holubiw, Parker Hougum, Dezaray Hrobsky-Tackett, Orion Ison, Theodore John, Emily Kibler, Thalia Klemp-North, Ivan Lawler, Teagan Lindman, Amicus Liss, Benjamin Lo, Angel Lor, Avia Lynch, Alexa Maxwell, Aela McNab, Olivier Meney, William Mroczenski, Jesse Napgezek, Chloe Nilles, Finnigan Noll, Abbey Olson, Makray Palecek, Claire Pfotenhauer, Emma Rainville, Samantha Riehle, Kayla Rodriguez, Kenton Ross, Brynn Schepp, Theodore Schlindwein, Carter Schmidt, Ava Schubring , Benjamin Schuette, Ana Sewall, Christian Simmons, Makayla Socha, Kaydence Stanley, Danica Sturzenegger, Scout Sweeney, Madison Thao, Taryn Throm, Valentina Valid, Izzy Vang, Myla Welle, Aubrey Wienke, Samuel Williams, Peter Yang, Amelia Zastrow.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Victim identified in fatal Marathon County crash

Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County. According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy