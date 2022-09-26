Make a seasonal sweater pumpkin during MCPL Stratford Branch event

STRATFORD – Autumn is the time for pumpkins and cozy sweaters – so why not combine them both into one eye-catching seasonal craft? The Marathon County Public Library will offer a craft event for teens and adults on October 4 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at its Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford.

During this event, participants will learn how to make a cute autumn pumpkin using old sweaters and other supplies provided by the library. Once you learn how to make one, you’ll be able to take that knowledge home and make more (or show others how)! Please note that this craft requires the use of a hot glue gun, which may not be safe for young or inexperienced crafters. We ask that all participants be at least 12 years old or older.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-687-4420 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11021.