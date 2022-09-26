ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A friend to all

 4 days ago
On Sunday, a funeral service was held for Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid. Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday, a funeral service was held for Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid.

Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:58 p.m., police responded to Long Drive near Hemlock Street following a report of suspects hitting vehicles with rocks. The case is inactive. ROCKINGHAM — At 9:30 p.m., police responded to Food Lion on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s window, valued at $500. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Sept. 20-26, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following:. Christina Marie Griffin (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Defraud Drug/alc Test 1st (M), at 223 S Second Street, Albemarle, NC, on 9/20/2022. Andrew Taylor Turner (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3)...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

Homecomings in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond tops Hoke County 40-21

ROCKINGHAM – The Raiders (3-4) suited up for a windy night of football Thursday against the Hoke County Bucks (3-4), where Richmond would come out with the win at home 40-21. It didn’t take long for Hoke County to strike in this one, as their first points of the evening came on the opening kickoff. Richmond’s Ayden Mabe sent the ball down to the opposing 7-yard line, where Ethan Wallace (16 rushes, 100 yards) would receive the ball and spilt the defense all the way down field for a 93-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Bucks.
RAEFORD, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of strangling female in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
wpde.com

One person killed in Laurinburg crash

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
LAURINBURG, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
EAST SPENCER, NC
kannapolisnc.gov

New Development Coming to Kannapolis

Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
The Richmond Observer

Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures

ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
