A friend to all

ROCKINGHAM – The Raiders (3-4) suited up for a windy night of football Thursday against the Hoke County Bucks (3-4), where Richmond would come out with the win at home 40-21. It didn’t take long for Hoke County to strike in this one, as their first points of the evening came on the opening kickoff. Richmond’s Ayden Mabe sent the ball down to the opposing 7-yard line, where Ethan Wallace (16 rushes, 100 yards) would receive the ball and spilt the defense all the way down field for a 93-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Bucks.

RAEFORD, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO