Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders should be up for Heisman

Jackson State sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders is off to a blazing start in 2022, and Deion Sanders says he should be considered a serious candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

“When you put his numbers up next to the guys at Power Fives, he’s doing as much or more than they’re doing right now,” Sanders said during the weekly SWAC Media Day call. “So when they start talking about Heisman — which I saw before the previous game — I got upset that they didn’t mention us, period. Forget that he’s my son, that his last name is Sanders — any other man doing what he’s doing and accomplishing what he’s accomplishing his far, this early on — deserves recognition.”



Shedeur Sanders has been electric for Jackson State this season. Through four games he’s completed 121 of 162 passes for a sizzling 75 percent completion percentage to go along with 1,394 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing just one interception. His team is 4-0 this season and 14-2 with him as a starter overall.

Deion Sanders at SWAC Media Day with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Of course, Jackson State plays in the FCS and the Heisman Trophy has never been awarded to a player at that level. But former SWAC quarterbacks Doug Williams (Grambling State) and Steve McNair (Alcorn State) received Heisman votes in the 1970s and 1990s, respectively.



“When you look at a player and you look at his skill set, it doesn’t take you long to understand that this kid can play at any level. It does not take you long to identify,” Sanders continued. “Travis Hunter could play anywhere he wanted. Shedeur could have went anywhere he wanted to go. Assess it by that nature. We gotta stop that foolishness and start really giving players what they are due. “

Sanders says that Shedeur can’t be a pro prospect but not considered seriously for the Heisman.

“You can’t tell me he can play in the NFL, but he’s not good enough to be in the Heisman running,” Deion Sanders said. “That’s a lie.”

