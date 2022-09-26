ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders should be up for Heisman

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkRX9_0iAwSpZU00

Jackson State sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders is off to a blazing start in 2022, and Deion Sanders says he should be considered a serious candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

“When you put his numbers up next to the guys at Power Fives, he’s doing as much or more than they’re doing right now,” Sanders said during the weekly SWAC Media Day call. “So when they start talking about Heisman — which I saw before the previous game — I got upset that they didn’t mention us, period. Forget that he’s my son, that his last name is Sanders — any other man doing what he’s doing and accomplishing what he’s accomplishing his far, this early on — deserves recognition.”

Shedeur Sanders has been electric for Jackson State this season. Through four games he’s completed 121 of 162 passes for a sizzling 75 percent completion percentage to go along with 1,394 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing just one interception. His team is 4-0 this season and 14-2 with him as a starter overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPUJp_0iAwSpZU00
Deion Sanders at SWAC Media Day with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Of course, Jackson State plays in the FCS and the Heisman Trophy has never been awarded to a player at that level. But former SWAC quarterbacks Doug Williams (Grambling State) and Steve McNair (Alcorn State) received Heisman votes in the 1970s and 1990s, respectively.

“When you look at a player and you look at his skill set, it doesn’t take you long to understand that this kid can play at any level. It does not take you long to identify,” Sanders continued. “Travis Hunter could play anywhere he wanted. Shedeur could have went anywhere he wanted to go. Assess it by that nature. We gotta stop that foolishness and start really giving players what they are due. “

Sanders says that Shedeur can’t be a pro prospect but not considered seriously for the Heisman.

“You can’t tell me he can play in the NFL, but he’s not good enough to be in the Heisman running,” Deion Sanders said. “That’s a lie.”

The post Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders should be up for Heisman appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 31

K9 fan
3d ago

excellent team enjoyed the professionalism of the players. first time I watched the team play now I am a fan. Deon great job. proud

Reply
3
Nathan Jones
3d ago

He plays for a nothing school, in a nothing conference, against nothing competition. If he was half as good as you hype him to be, his numbers would be double what they are. He's averaging only 250 a game against nobody. Come on bruh. He's a whisper into a fart of someone who's a whisper into a fart of someone who's on the outside looking in on the discussion. Get over yourself.

Reply(4)
4
Big C 85
3d ago

Talent is Talent regardless of division or schools most of the best make to the NFL to prove themselves. Here's an example Tom Brady who is the best quarterback in the league with Seven Superbowls Started out as a back up quarter back for Drew Bledsoe, so enough with the people playing against nobody's when others weren't nothing and made out to be the best just like Kurt Warner playing Semi Pro and becoming the first quarter back to win a Superbowl his first year. Facts are people don't know there football 🏈 history to understand that legends are made not born 🙌🏻.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre, Deion Sanders News

Earlier this week, a new report emerged revealing Brett Favre wanted welfare funds directed to Southern Miss. In addition to the $5 million he wanted for a volleyball facility, he allegedly wanted an additional $1.5 million from the federal funds meant to go to extremely low income families. That reportedly came in an effort to recruit the son of an NFL legend to the school.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons Alabama will beat Arkansas

Face it, Arkansas is an underdog on Saturday and any body – meaning individual person, outlet, blog, podcast, whatever – picking Arkansas is one of three kind of people. Patronizing his or her listeners and/or readers Etenerally optimistic and picks Arkansas every game Wants to take a chance on making a lot of money via Las Vegas Most folks are taking Alabama. It’s the smart take. The safe take. That isn’t to say Arkansas cannot beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday in the best college football matchup of the day. But it isn’t likely. Here are five reasons the Crimson Tide will likely stretch their...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Heated On ESPN's 'Get Up' This Morning

The Get Up crew got in a heated debate about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday morning. Kimberley A. Martin believes Tua has shown all he needs to prove himself as the Dolphins' longterm franchise quarterback. "He's the quarterback of a 3-0 team. The only 3-0 team in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Swac Media Day#Fcs#The Heisman Trophy
FanSided

Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four

After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office

Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy