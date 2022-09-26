ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Post-Apocalyptic TV Show ‘The Last Of Us’ Drops First Trailer, & It Looks WILD

 4 days ago
For all of you gamers out there, there’s a good chance you’ve either played, or heard of the video game The Last of Us.

It’s highly regarded as one of the best games of all time.

There had been rumors that an HBO show was in the works, based off of the game, and today, we have official confirmation that a show is coming our way in 2023 as an official trailer has been released.

Now I’ll admit, I was pretty skeptical about this, considering video games that have been translated to movies or TV shows have turned out to be hot garbage, but this trailer looks absolutely WILD.

According to TVLine, the show is set two decades after the “end of the world” as we know it, and what’s left on planet Earth.

It’s based around Joel, who is played by Pedro Pascal who starred in The Mandalorian, who is hired to escort a 14-year-old girl named Ellie, who is played by Bella Ramsey from Game of Thrones, out of an “oppressive” quarantine zone.

The official synopsis states:

“What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across a U.S. ravaged by a lethal disease called the Cordyceps fungus and depend on each other for survival.”

The rest of the cast includes the likes of Anna Torv (Fringe), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Nico Parker (The Third Day), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Con O’Neill (Chernobyl), and, as we just learned via the trailer, Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).

Neil Druckmann, who is the co-president of Naughty Dog video game studio, is the co-creator and executive producer for the show, along with Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin.

IN THIS ARTICLE
