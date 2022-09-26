'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Kornbread Jeté says she's '100% fine' after cancer diagnosis

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, a fan-favorite competitor on Season 14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race," says she's been diagnosed with cancer.

The drag queen took to social media on Sunday to share that she was recently diagnosed with adenocarcinoma and let fans know that she is "100% fine."

“I’ll cut straight to the point! Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine,” she wrote.



"I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so I'll be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!"

Kornbread did not elaborate further on specifics of her illness. According to the Cleveland Clinic , adenocarcinoma is a type of cancerous tumor that develops in the glands that line the inside of organs and is the most common type of cancer that affects organs. It is responsible for almost all prostate cancers, most breast cancers, about 96% of colorectal cancers, approximately 95% of pancreatic cancers and around 40% of non-small cell lung cancers .

The 30-year-old reality TV star also used the platform to remind followers to "please get regular checkups," no matter how young they are.

"I'm glad I caught mine at this stage," Kornbread wrote. "A lot of health things will be changing for me and I'm grateful for all the support! Ready to get back to the stage again!"

The reality TV star added on Instagram Stories that she was on Day 3 of a liquid diet and also urged fans on Instagram and Twitter to book her on the video-shoutout app Cameo because she has "a lot of of down time and healing."

Numerous messages of support filled her replies and comments sections on Twitter and Instagram, and the reality star also posted a lighthearted meme and Instagram stories that put a humorous spin on her situation.

Kornbread rolled her ankle during an acting challenge on this year's run of "Drag Race" and had to withdraw early from the season. However, her short but memorable stint on the Emmy-winning competition series earned her the honorific of "Miss Congeniality" among her fellow contestants as well as a hefty $10,000 prize.

The L.A.-based drag queen is set to briefly appear in Disney+'s "Hocus Pocus 2" as a drag version of Mary Sanderson, the witch played by Kathy Najimy in the 1993 film and 2022 reboot. Drag queens Ginger Minj and Kahmora Hall also appear in the reboot as the Sanderson sisters made famous by Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively.

"Hocus Pocus 2" will debut Sept. 30 on the streaming service.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .