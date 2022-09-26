SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Football Rankings: No. 1 Carlsbad dominates Bakersfield Liberty

The rankings are compiled by reporter Bodie DeSilva and will be released every Monday throughout the 2022 fall season.

Lead photo by Steven Silva

SBLIVE’S SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 FOOTBALL RANKINGS

September 26, 2022

1. Carlsbad (4-1)

Photo by Steven Silva

The Lancers put together a complete game in Friday's shutout victory over Bakersfield Liberty. Junior quarterback Julian Sayin passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns while the defense totaled seven sacks.

Next game: Friday at Torrey Pines

Last week: 1

2. Madison (5-0)

Madison erased a 12-0 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Granite Hills 15-12 on Friday night. Junior linebacker James Tivao had 13 tackles and an interception.

Next game: Friday vs. Mira Mesa

Last week: 2

3. Lincoln (5-1)

Lincoln handled their business in Bakersfield, defeating Garces Memorial, 42-16. They'll begin Western League play on Friday with a game against Cathedral Catholic.

Next game: Friday vs. Cathedral Catholic (at Mira Mesa HS)

Last week: 4

4. Cathedral Catholic (3-3)

The Dons ran past Steele Canyon, 35-3, in their final non-league game of the regular season. They'll look for a way to slow down Lincoln's Roderick Robinson this week in the Western League opener for both teams.

Next game: Friday vs. Lincoln (at Mira Mesa HS)

Last week: 3

5. Helix (4-1)

Photo by Steven Silva

Helix relied heavily on their ground game, rushing for 375 yards in Friday's 38-31 win over Servite. Juniors Kevin Allen and Jason Sisneros combined for five touchdowns. The Highlanders will have a bye week before they travel to Mission Viejo in two weeks.

Next game: Oct. 7 at Mission Viejo

Last week: 5

6. Poway (5-0)

Poway was off for the second consecutive week after a forfeit and the bye week. Senior Conner Rath is averaging 193 rushing yards per game.

Next game: Friday vs. Del Norte



Last week: 6

7. Granite Hills (4-1)

Granite Hills led No. 2 Madison 12-0 in the fourth quarter of Friday's game but were unable to seal the game, losing 15-12. They'll have a bye week before hosting Christian in two weeks.

Next game: Oct. 6 vs. Christian

Last week: 7

8. Mira Mesa (4-1)

The Marauders posted their second consecutive shutout, blanking Grossmont 42-0. They'll head to Madison with a big chance to climb up the rankings on the line.

Next game: Friday at Madison

Last week: 8

9. L a Costa Canyon (3-2)

The Mavericks had their bye week after shredding San Marcos 30-7 the previous week. They'll look to keep pace in the Avocado League standings with a trip to El Camino on Friday.

Next game: Friday at El Camino

Last week: 9

10. El Camino (3-2)

El Camino cruised past Westview before their bye week. They'll be looking for their first win over La Costa Canyon at home since the 1999 season.

Next game: Friday vs. La Costa Canyon

Last week: 10

5 others considered: Mater Dei Catholic, Mission Hills, Mt. Carmel, Torrey Pines, Point Loma