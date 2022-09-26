FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas faces its biggest challenge of the season when they take on No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. Not only are the Hogs facing the best they have played this season, it’s also the first game since they lost to Texas A&M. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) had reeled off wins over Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State to start the season before a few errors led them to lose to the Aggies. Alabama (4-0, 1-0) has beaten Utah State, Texas (20-19), Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. Sam Pittman is looking forward to the game.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO