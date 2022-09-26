Read full article on original website
Second-ranked Alabama comes to Fayetteville tomorrow to take on No. 19 Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas faces its biggest challenge of the season when they take on No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. Not only are the Hogs facing the best they have played this season, it’s also the first game since they lost to Texas A&M. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) had reeled off wins over Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State to start the season before a few errors led them to lose to the Aggies. Alabama (4-0, 1-0) has beaten Utah State, Texas (20-19), Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. Sam Pittman is looking forward to the game.
Conference schedule released for Arkansas softball team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
Pittman discusses preparations for Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will host No. 2 Alabama on Saturday with a large crowd expected at Razorback Stadium. Alabama (4-0, 1-0) is heavily favored to defeat Arkansas (3-1, 1-1), but Sam Pittman knows games aren’t played on paper and is looking forward to the game. “Well...
Arkansas prepares for Saturday’s big game
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is still preparing for its big game against No. 2 Alabama this Saturday. Part of the talk following Tuesday’s practice still centered on quarterback KJ Jefferson’s fumble against Texas A&M when he jumped from the three and fumbled. The fumble resulted in a 98-yard touchdown for the Aggies.
