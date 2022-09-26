Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Penny Boudreaux, 58; service October 4
Penny Jo Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cathy Craft, 72; no service
Cathy Jo Craft, 72, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Cathy was born on November 20, 1949, in Cook County, Illinois, to the late Peter and Irngard Brucher. She was formerly from Basalt, Colorado where she met her husband, Carlton Craft Jr. They were both accomplished skiers, but became tired of the late May snowfalls and moved to Beaufort, North Carolina during the mid-1980’s. They especially enjoyed boating and beach combing on the Crystal Coast. During her time in North Carolina, she was a manager at the Emerald Isle Water Corporation where she worked until her retirement.
WITN
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sue Miller, 69; incomplete
Sue Bradley Miller, 69, of Morehead City, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Kevin Honeycutt, 27; incomplete
Kevin Wayne Honeycutt, 27, of Newport, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
County fire departments collect relief supplies for Hurricane Ian victims; Morehead City FD has special connection with Lee County, Fla.
— Four fire departments in Carteret County are collecting relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Ian, and one Morehead City fire department has a special connection to EMS crews in Lee County, Fla., where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon, decimating parts of the state. Down East...
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
WITN
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hurricane Ian set to head through inland North Carolina; tornado watch issued
NEWPORT — The National Weather Service at 12:40 p.m. Friday issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. for much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County. “As bands of heavier rain (from Hurricane Ian) move through our area, a few tornadoes are possible. PLEASE have multiple ways to receive warnings today and be prepared to seek shelter, QUICKLY,” the statement said.
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
carolinacoastonline.com
Betty Bisbing, 84; incomplete
Betty Jane Bisbing, 84, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WITN
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Highway Patrol in Onslow County is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed. Trooper Michael Kirk says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road when a motorcycle and an SUV collided.
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
wcti12.com
Onslow County seeing flooding from Ian in some areas
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Like its surrounding ENC counties, areas of Onslow County also were dealing with flooding issues from Ian. Coastal roads were pooling up, making them potentially dangerous for drivers.
WITN
Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern. The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge. New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.
WITN
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
wcti12.com
Tornado warning for Jones, Craven counties
NEW BERN, Craven County — A tornado warning has been issued for two Eastern North Carolina counties. The warning is for Craven and Jones counties and is in effect until 4:45 p.m.
WITN
Flash Flood Warnings for Craven and Carteret counties
FLASH FLOOD WARNING A Flash Flood Warning will be in effect through 2:30 PM Friday for eastern Carteret and southeastern Craven counties. 4 to 6″ of rain has fallen over the last several hours with another 1 to 2″ possible into the early afternoon hours. Use extra caution on the roadways and remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Find another route if water is running across the roadway.
