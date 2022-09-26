Cathy Jo Craft, 72, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Cathy was born on November 20, 1949, in Cook County, Illinois, to the late Peter and Irngard Brucher. She was formerly from Basalt, Colorado where she met her husband, Carlton Craft Jr. They were both accomplished skiers, but became tired of the late May snowfalls and moved to Beaufort, North Carolina during the mid-1980’s. They especially enjoyed boating and beach combing on the Crystal Coast. During her time in North Carolina, she was a manager at the Emerald Isle Water Corporation where she worked until her retirement.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO