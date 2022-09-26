Read full article on original website
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect faces charges that he murdered an Elba teenager this week. He is identified by jail records as Terrence Green, 22, of Elba who was booked into the Coffee County jail Thursday night on a murder charge. He is accused in shooting of 18-year-old Jordan...
Florida Man Jailed For Trafficking Meth, Running From Deputies On License Revoked In 2018
A Florida man is behind bars after running from deputies at speeds of 100 mph, a license that’s been revoked since 2018, and trafficking meth. According to investigators, on Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators were patrolling the Graceville area
DPD: Man charged with strangulation of significant other
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after an altercation with his significant other. On Thursday, Jose Jaime Zapatero Jr., 28, had a physical altercation with his significant other that involved strangulation. Zapatero was charged with domestic violence strangulation and is currently at the Houston County Jail with...
Samson man arrested, charged with criminal surveillance
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
UPDATED: Identified (Help Identify Robbery Suspects)
UPDATE: Thanks to the assistance of our community, both suspect have been identified. On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
Slash attack? Dothan domestic assault arrest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly slashing a man across the face. On September 23, Dothan police responded to the Southeast Health Emergency Room for an assault that occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male victim...
Elba teen dies from apparent gunshot
Elba Police are investigating a Monday night, Sept. 26, shooting that led to the death of an 18-year-old teen. Elba Police Chief Troy Staley said his department received a call Monday night around 10:19 p.m. that a vehicle had run into a structure [garage of a home] on Sunset Boulevard in Elba. Upon arrival on scene, he said officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Ozark man arrested, accused of soliciting a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation by the DPD, an Ozark man has been accused of soliciting a child electronically. Dothan Police began an investigation after being notified of a situation involving an adult male allegedly attempting to solicit a juvenile and get them to engage in sexual activities.
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
Law Enforcement Summit finds ways to combat violent crime
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Law enforcement agencies across the Wiregrass are learning new ways to attack violent crimes. The agencies met at a violent crime reduction strategy meeting. Agencies discussed the different trends they were seeing when it comes to violent crimes. The Dale County Sheriff’s office tells when...
Enterprise donation bin body identified
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise. Pond, who was homeless according to...
Dothan man accused of hitting victim with stick, then robs them
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to Dothan City Police, Jeffrey Lee Dozier struck the victim with a stick and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred on the 900 block of Wheat Street. Dozier has been charged with Robbery with Other Weapon in the first degree.
