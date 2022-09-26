SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Florida residents are preparing for the worst as hurricane Ian gets closer to a category five storm, as it nears the state’s west coast. Former Good Morning San Diego producer Nyesha Harper is now a producer for WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa. She hunkered down in the newsroom and explained on “Good Morning San Diego” what locals are doing to prepare for the storm.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO