Record flooding and loss of life in Florida after Hurricane Ian

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hurricane Ian is headed toward South Carolina after calming into a tropical storm. After tearing up the cost of Florida, Gov. DeSantis says the worst is over, but reports of record flooding after aggressive rainfall will likely mean billions of dollars in damage to coastal areas.
Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida as a Cat. 4 storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Florida residents are preparing for the worst as hurricane Ian gets closer to a category five storm, as it nears the state’s west coast. Former Good Morning San Diego producer Nyesha Harper is now a producer for WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa. She hunkered down in the newsroom and explained on “Good Morning San Diego” what locals are doing to prepare for the storm.
