All three GOP candidates for Ohio Supreme Court refuse to sign clean-campaign pledge
What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
'This is very biased, this is very harmful': TPS board looks at controversial Title IX bill
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio's Board of Education is considering changes some have said would cause discrimination in schools, and now, more people are coming out against a proposal from the Ohio Board of Education that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed.
New study claims Ohio is one of the hardest states to vote in
Ohio finished 41st in the 2022 Cost of Voting Index, a nonpartisan report that ranks states by voting access. Why it matters: Though these rankings don't necessarily correlate to voter turnout, they illustrate obstacles that may stand in voters' paths to the ballot box. Details: 10 categories were taken into...
Ohio Board of Education member proposes resolution prohibiting LGBTQ+ students from Title IX protection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio Board of Education member proposed a resolution that would prohibit adding LGBTQ+ students to Ohio’s Title IX law after the U.S. Department of Education proposed to extend Title IX protections. State Board of Education Member Brendan Shea (District 5), proposed his resolution titled,...
Zayas seeking Ohio Supreme Court seat, running against incumbent DeWine
Marilyn Zayas says politics has no place in the Supreme Court. Zayas, a Democrat, is running for an Ohio Supreme Court seat against Republican incumbent Pat DeWine. "You want judges who are going to go past party lines," she said in a phone interview with the News Journal. "That's the way you get the best outcome."
Ohio Secretary of State tackles Majewski’s alleged military misrepresentations
Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski still hasn't provided definitive evidence he is an Afghanistan combat veteran, especially as documents casting doubt on other parts of his story have surfaced.
Lakota superintendent claims to be victim of ‘character assassination,’ board hires investigator
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller spoke for the first time publicly Wednesday regarding allegations against him that he says are false and “lack merit and proof,” according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Meanwhile the school board approved a contract with...
Republican big wigs right to chagrin over Ohio’s radical, conspiracy theorist candidates
In a rare moment of candor, U.S. Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell downplayed expectations of Republicans capturing control of the Senate in the 2022 midterms. “Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he drawled. Ohio will surely test his theory on Nov. 8 with its spate of low-bar candidates stumbling to the finish line.
COVID deniers take vandalism case to Ohio Supreme Court
The Plain City Public Library asked her to leave in January 2021 for repeatedly refusing to wear her mask, as was state policy at the time. Court records indicate Julie Dean’s “unruly behavior had been a continual issue for the library.” Two months later she came back with her husband and some hard-to-remove stickers. “THERE […] The post COVID deniers take vandalism case to Ohio Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Ethics Commission Warns Public Officials about Stimulus Funds and Ethic Laws
Ohio Ethics CommissionPublic Image Courtesy of OEC. The State of Ohio. - The Ohio Ethics Commission (OEC) warns public officials about using stimulus funds. In a recent press release, the OEC informed public officials that the federal and state government stimulus funds are for Ohio communities. The Ohio Ethics Commission is alerting public officials that state Ethics Laws apply to those who direct the expenditures of these funds.
Judge orders unfreezing of assets of regulator accused of taking bribe
An appellate judge ordered Wednesday that the government must unfreeze the millions of dollars in bank accounts of Sam Randazzo.
