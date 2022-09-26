ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ‘ever shoots a jump shot’ for the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are excited to finally get Ben Simmons on the floor -- and they don’t care whether or not he has a jump shot. That’s the way Nets coach Steve Nash put it Wednesday when he talked to reporters about the former Philadelphia 76ers star, who the team acquired last season via trade. Nash said that Simmons is a unique player who can help elevate fellow stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
BROOKLYN, NY
MassLive.com

Celtics tweaking roster in training camp with Blake Griffin signing

The Celtics brass got a first look at their shorthanded training camp roster this week after an eventful start to the year and decided some additional enforcements were needed in the frontcourt. That development has led to the team shopping in the veteran free agent market on Friday and bringing in 33-year-old Blake Griffin on a guaranteed deal per league sources.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)

With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy responds to LeBron James saying he ‘still hates’ Boston

BOSTON -- It’s not often that a part-owner of the Red Sox goes on the record to say that he hates Boston, but that’s what happened earlier this week with Lakers superstar LeBron James. Speaking on Spectrum SportsNet on Monday, James was telling a story about how he once hated former Celtic Kendrick Perkins, only to become close with him once they played together in Cleveland. In the middle of it, James took a shot.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox will miss 1-2 unvaccinated players Friday in Toronto

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will be shorthanded when they take on the Blue Jays on Friday in Toronto –– but only for one day. As of Saturday (Oct. 1), Canada is dropping its requirement that all visitors into the country (including visiting MLB players) have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That will be the case when Boston and Toronto play the second and third games of their series Saturday and Sunday. But for Friday’s series opener, the Red Sox will be missing one or two players who remain unvaccinated, manager Alex Cora said. He would not name names.
BOSTON, MA
