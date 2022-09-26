Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ‘ever shoots a jump shot’ for the Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are excited to finally get Ben Simmons on the floor -- and they don’t care whether or not he has a jump shot. That’s the way Nets coach Steve Nash put it Wednesday when he talked to reporters about the former Philadelphia 76ers star, who the team acquired last season via trade. Nash said that Simmons is a unique player who can help elevate fellow stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Jay Larranaga won’t join Celtics coaching staff after Ime Udoka suspension (report)
The Celtics are still active in the market for bringing aboard another coach to their staff in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. However, one potential candidate for the team will be staying put as Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga has elected to stay in Los Angeles according to a report from Chris Mannix of SI.com.
How Blake Griffin fits Boston Celtics after agreeing to one-year deal
At this point in his long NBA career, Blake Griffin just isn’t the same high-flying dude he was a decade ago. But the Celtics hope Griffin can still bring value to a title-contending squad, which is why they signed him to a fully-guaranteed one-year deal. The Celtics don’t need...
Celtics tweaking roster in training camp with Blake Griffin signing
The Celtics brass got a first look at their shorthanded training camp roster this week after an eventful start to the year and decided some additional enforcements were needed in the frontcourt. That development has led to the team shopping in the veteran free agent market on Friday and bringing in 33-year-old Blake Griffin on a guaranteed deal per league sources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)
With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy responds to LeBron James saying he ‘still hates’ Boston
BOSTON -- It’s not often that a part-owner of the Red Sox goes on the record to say that he hates Boston, but that’s what happened earlier this week with Lakers superstar LeBron James. Speaking on Spectrum SportsNet on Monday, James was telling a story about how he once hated former Celtic Kendrick Perkins, only to become close with him once they played together in Cleveland. In the middle of it, James took a shot.
Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year deal to shore up front court depth
The Celtics had available roster spots and a need to shore up their front court depth, and that’s what they did Friday. Boston has agreed to sign six-time All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal, a source confirmed to MassLive. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.
Kevin Garnett thinks Ime Udoka scandal ‘dark times’ will transform Celtics stars
Kevin Garnett was the last player to help bring an NBA Finals title to Boston, giving him a unique perspective on the challenge that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown face on the heels of a loss to the Warriors last June. The Hall of Fame forward talked about the upcoming...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Jae Crowder trade offer, Luke Kornet starting, Ime Udoka’s future
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. What will the Phoenix Suns ask for as compensation in return for trading Jae Crowder? Tax savings. A less expensive depth piece? Peyton Pritchard? 2nd round pick? What salary is left to trade? — Kenneth.
Shaq admits he was ‘serial cheater,’ hopes Celtics’ Ime Udoka can keep his family
When the Ime Udoka suspension and news made its way through the NBA, it put the Celtics in an awkward situation heading into training camp and the new season. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla leads the way as the C’s opened camp Tuesday and are left to deal with the fallout.
Red Sox will miss 1-2 unvaccinated players Friday in Toronto
BOSTON -- The Red Sox will be shorthanded when they take on the Blue Jays on Friday in Toronto –– but only for one day. As of Saturday (Oct. 1), Canada is dropping its requirement that all visitors into the country (including visiting MLB players) have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That will be the case when Boston and Toronto play the second and third games of their series Saturday and Sunday. But for Friday’s series opener, the Red Sox will be missing one or two players who remain unvaccinated, manager Alex Cora said. He would not name names.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0