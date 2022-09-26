The Springfield Police Department is keeping the memory alive of an officer killed in the line of duty on September 29, 1908. Reserve officer Daniel Donovan was 35 years old when he died over 100 years ago, and he is among 17 officers who have died in the line of duty since the city of Springfield’s founding in 1636. He had served the department for eight months.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO