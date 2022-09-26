ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night. Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Manchester police: 19-year-old targeted, shot 54-year-old

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old is in custody Thursday after Manchester police said he targeted and shot a 54-year-old man in late February. The shooting, which happened during an attempted robbery, happened at the Mobil gas station in the 400 block of Hartford Road, according to an announcement Thursday. The man was shot in […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Gricelle and Rolando Ofarrill identified as victims of Springfield shooting

A Springfield pair said to be married was identified Wednesday as the two victims of a shooting at a home in the city’s Bay neighborhood on Sunday. Gricelle Ofarrill, 42, and Rolando Ofarrill, 40, were found dead at a Maynard Street residence by a relative Sunday night. Police officers arriving at the home found them with multiple gunshot wounds, according to James Leydon, a spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT
Maynard Street
westernmassnews.com

2 arrested, drugs and cash seized on Marion Street in Springfield

Take a stroll through history at the Eastern States Exposition Museum at The Big E. You can take a walk through history exploring Eastern States Exposition memorabilia at the ESE Museum while at the fair. Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. Many...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

1 Hospitalized After Serious Crash On I-91 In East Windsor

A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a crash in Connecticut. The crash on I-91 took place in East Windsor around 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30 near exit 45. According to the Connecticut State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when a Volkswagen in the left lane lost control going around a curve and hit the truck.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
MassLive.com

Springfield police remember officer killed in line of duty in 1908

The Springfield Police Department is keeping the memory alive of an officer killed in the line of duty on September 29, 1908. Reserve officer Daniel Donovan was 35 years old when he died over 100 years ago, and he is among 17 officers who have died in the line of duty since the city of Springfield’s founding in 1636. He had served the department for eight months.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

2 Found Dead In Springfield Home

A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative. The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street. According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
