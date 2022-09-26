Read full article on original website
Bodies of two people found dead in Springfield home identified
A follow up on the two people found dead inside of a home in Springfield this week.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night. Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being...
Manchester police: 19-year-old targeted, shot 54-year-old
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old is in custody Thursday after Manchester police said he targeted and shot a 54-year-old man in late February. The shooting, which happened during an attempted robbery, happened at the Mobil gas station in the 400 block of Hartford Road, according to an announcement Thursday. The man was shot in […]
Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to a reported hit and run early Friday morning.
Two Springfield teenagers arrested on firearm charges
Two Springfield teenagers were arrested after a firearms investigation on Wednesday night.
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
Gricelle and Rolando Ofarrill identified as victims of Springfield shooting
A Springfield pair said to be married was identified Wednesday as the two victims of a shooting at a home in the city’s Bay neighborhood on Sunday. Gricelle Ofarrill, 42, and Rolando Ofarrill, 40, were found dead at a Maynard Street residence by a relative Sunday night. Police officers arriving at the home found them with multiple gunshot wounds, according to James Leydon, a spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Yvonne Ngoiri indicted on four counts of second-degree murder related to fatal Gage Street Worcester fire
A former resident of 2 Gage St. has been indicted on four counts of second-degree murder related to the fatal fire that took place there on May 14, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, was also indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday...
Police investigating after two found dead in Springfield home
The Springfield Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home Sunday night.
westernmassnews.com
2 arrested, drugs and cash seized on Marion Street in Springfield
Take a stroll through history at the Eastern States Exposition Museum at The Big E. You can take a walk through history exploring Eastern States Exposition memorabilia at the ESE Museum while at the fair. Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. Many...
Christopher Burns indicted on murder charges in connection with double fatal shooting outside Worcester bar
A Worcester man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in December 2021 outside the Diamond Inn bar on Grafton Street in Worcester. Christopher Burns, 37, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday on two counts of murder in the...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
1 Hospitalized After Serious Crash On I-91 In East Windsor
A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a crash in Connecticut. The crash on I-91 took place in East Windsor around 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30 near exit 45. According to the Connecticut State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when a Volkswagen in the left lane lost control going around a curve and hit the truck.
Dangerousness hearing scheduled for Michael Lyncosky after allegedly firing gun near three West Springfield schools
The man accused of shooting a gun near homes and schools in West Springfield is expected to be back in court Thursday.
Teens caught during “joy ride in stolen vehicles breaking into cars” throughout Springfield
Two teenagers are facing more than twenty charges of breaking into cars throughout Springfield.
Springfield police remember officer killed in line of duty in 1908
The Springfield Police Department is keeping the memory alive of an officer killed in the line of duty on September 29, 1908. Reserve officer Daniel Donovan was 35 years old when he died over 100 years ago, and he is among 17 officers who have died in the line of duty since the city of Springfield’s founding in 1636. He had served the department for eight months.
Police: Dive search underway in Enfield in connection to homicide investigation
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield and state police are conducting a dive search of Freshwater Pond in connection to a recent homicide on the Enfield town green, according to officials. Freshwater Pond has been temporarily drained to a level where divers can search the pond bed with metal detectors, police said. Police identify man found […]
2 Found Dead In Springfield Home
A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative. The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street. According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard...
Police arrest Springfield, Holyoke men on trafficking, ghost gun charges
A Springfield man and two Holyoke men — one with a prior narcotic trafficking conviction — were arrested on charges in connection with trafficking cocaine and heroin, and being in possession of a firearm without a license to carry. On Sept. 22, a spokesperson for the Hampden County...
