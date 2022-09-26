ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

lifeisanenigma....?
3d ago

I bet there's a lot of people that have rescued animals and adopted them. I rescued two cockatiels and they are in the other room right now. I rescue two dogs and they are sleeping right on the floor in front of me I've rescued multiple cats and most of them are still here today. shouldn't everybody be thanked that rescues an animal? kudos to this officer but I also want to thank everybody out there that has rescued and animal took it in and loved it.

cheeky shiela
3d ago

Thank You for giving this sweet furbaby a loving home!!!

WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father sentenced in death of infant son

PITTSBURGH — A Greenfield man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he dropped and killed his infant son was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in state prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Cory Neidert told police he doesn’t...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
GREENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes into Boulder

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen crashed her vehicle earlier this week when she swerved to miss a deer while traveling in Farmington Township. On September 26 around 9:23 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police locate missing Indiana County woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man shot at Kennywood shares story: 'Terrified. Terrified. So terrified.'

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Two days after three people, two teenage boys and a father, were shot inside Kennywood Saturday night, there are still no arrests.Allegheny County police say a handgun discovered near the scene was traced back to Columbus, Ohio, where it was allegedly stolen from a car last August. Police didn't confirm if it was the gun used in the shooting. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso talked exclusively to the fiancée of the man who was shot and to his daughter about what they saw and remember.It was a nightmarish scene for the McKeesport family. The couple watched their daughter...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA

