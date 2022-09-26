Falling temperatures telltale that autumn has arrived. October brings many fabulous events to Tryon Palace, from a week of spinning and weaving demonstrations to the traditional trick or treat shenanigans of All Hallows’ Eve. This month welcomes our annual Fall Heritage Plant Sale and Garden Lovers’ Weekend, when visitors can enjoy free admittance to our beautiful fall gardens. In addition to our daily Palace tours, the weekly Life on the Lesser Stairs tour, and our monthly Outlander and Behind the Scenes tours, we have two new exhibits at the North Carolina History Center, The Great Fire of New Bern and Africa to North Carolina.

