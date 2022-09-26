Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
newbernnow.com
No One Fights Alone T-Shirt Fundraiser
The 1845 Firefighters Foundation, in conjunction with New Bern Fire-Rescue is selling pink Breast Cancer Awareness shirts. A portion of the proceeds will go to cancer research and the rest will stay with the nonprofit 1845 Firefighters Foundation, to assist with needy families and children at Christmas. Sizes small through...
WITN
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
wcti12.com
Coastal flooding from Ian impacting areas of Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — As Ian came ashore in South Carolina, rainfall impacted areas of Eastern North Carolina also. Carteret County had some areas of coastal flooding in Morehead City and Atlantic Beach. Water was making its way through coastal neighborhoods, overtaking docks and yards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Magistrate chosen as Magistrate of the Year
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their facebook page:. Sheriff Ingram and our entire Office offer our Congratulations to Lenoir County Magistrate Wayne Dawson for being chosen as the North Carolina Magistrate of the Year. Magistrate Dawson was given this award today by NC Supreme Court...
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
Ian heads toward Carolinas; emergency response crews prepare
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but became a hurricane again Thursday evening. Cooper urges weather awareness ahead of Ian People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian Jacksonville mayor declares State of Emergency School […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Highway 258 in Lenoir County requires temporary closure
KINSTON – A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbernnow.com
Craven County Monitoring Tropical Storm Ian
Craven County Government is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impact on Eastern North Carolina and Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services is following its established Emergency Operations Plan for storm preparation. As of Thursday morning, the forecasted impact to Eastern North Carolina is moderate with elevated water levels, potential flash flooding due to heavy tropical rains, minor river flooding, and strong winds and possible tornadoes. Citizens are urged to make advance preparation for strong winds, heavy rain, and localized flooding. High winds, heavy rain and flooding have the potential for life threatening conditions and widespread damages. Citizens need to monitor the forecast carefully as tropical storms can evolve and shift tracks.
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
WITN
Tiny home to provide second chance for Craven County man
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a common saying that “everyone deserves a second chance.” One man in Craven County is about to get his. The home looks like an empty shell right now, but it’s a sign of a better future, thanks to the Home Transitional Network, a collaboration between New Bern nonprofit Wash Away Unemployment and local sponsors and volunteers. Work started on the house on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to finish on the 30th. They’re building it at 1004 Queen Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
wcti12.com
Onslow County seeing flooding from Ian in some areas
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Like its surrounding ENC counties, areas of Onslow County also were dealing with flooding issues from Ian. Coastal roads were pooling up, making them potentially dangerous for drivers.
NC Seafood Festival canceling activities Thursday, Friday with Ian incoming
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The show is delayed, somewhat. The 36th Annual NC Seafood Festival is delaying a bit of the festival and will officially run on Saturday and Sunday in Morehead City. Officials announced Thursday that activities through Friday would be canceled due to bad weather expected from the remains of Ian. For […]
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 29 – Oct. 2, 2022
Hurricane Ian’s is off of the coast of Florida at the time of this posting, 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. If you plan on attending an event that’s listed, check with the host in case it was cancelled or rescheduled. Things to Do. 29th: Children’s Story Hour, 4:00...
newbernnow.com
Fabulous Fall Events at Tryon Palace
Falling temperatures telltale that autumn has arrived. October brings many fabulous events to Tryon Palace, from a week of spinning and weaving demonstrations to the traditional trick or treat shenanigans of All Hallows’ Eve. This month welcomes our annual Fall Heritage Plant Sale and Garden Lovers’ Weekend, when visitors can enjoy free admittance to our beautiful fall gardens. In addition to our daily Palace tours, the weekly Life on the Lesser Stairs tour, and our monthly Outlander and Behind the Scenes tours, we have two new exhibits at the North Carolina History Center, The Great Fire of New Bern and Africa to North Carolina.
wcti12.com
Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling to distribute free tarps
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to a post on the Pitt County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, the Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling (SWR) will distribute free tarps on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Transfer Station located at 3025 Landfill Road, Greenville, NC. The giveaway will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue through the morning hours, while supplies last.
WITN
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director
- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
Comments / 1