Read full article on original website
Related
LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'
Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
Twitter hunts for documents showing possible connection between Elon Musk and former executive turned whistleblower Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko
Zatko accused Twitter of lax security and other missteps during his time as a top executive. He also sided with Elon Musk in claiming "bots" are improperly quantified on the platform. Twitter now wants to know if Zatko has had prior dealings with Musk or those on his side of...
teslarati.com
Months after Elon Musk meeting, Twitter loses hundreds of employees: report
Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer...
Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey’s private texts show Twitter founder tried to involve Tesla CEO in site a year before $44b deal
JACK Dorsey pushed for Elon Musk's addition to Twitter's board a year before the Tesla CEO's $44billion offer, a series of private text messages claim. The exchange comes to light amid the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk, who agreed to purchase the social media platform back in April before he pulled out of the deal in July.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says
Elon Musk texted with Larry Ellison before saying his Twitter deal was on hold, per a court filing. The Oracle cofounder is a longtime friend of Musk and pledged $1 billion to the deal. Twitter is arguing Musk's legal team is withholding text messages it subpoenaed related to the deal.
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
RELATED PEOPLE
TechCrunch
Elon Musk wants ‘government-imposed muzzle’ on his tweets thrown out
The appeal comes a month after a federal judge quashed Musk’s motion to end the same SEC settlement provision. In the brief, which was filed on Tuesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan and reported by Reuters, Musk’s lawyers call the mandate a “government-imposed muzzle,” the effect of which is “to inhibit and chill Mr. Musk’s lawful speech.” They say the provision violates the First Amendment and restricts Musk’s speech on a broad range of topics that are unrelated to the statements that gave rise to the SEC’s 2018 lawsuit.
Elon Musk's legal team is frustrated after Twitter's CEO cancels his deal deposition on short notice
Parag Agrawal canceled an interview with Elon Musk's lawyer the day before it was set to take place. The CEO has yet to reschedule, although the interview is expected to happen. Musk is expected to be interviewed later this week as part of the ongoing lawsuit. Twitter's Parag Agrawal canceled...
bloomberglaw.com
Elon Musk Asks Appeals Court to End His ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal
Elon Musk asked a federal appeals court to throw out the deal he made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 requiring a. lawyer to screen all his company-related tweets, calling it an illegal effort to muzzle him. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has claimed without success that...
As Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Postpone Depositions, Legal Fraternity Wary Of Tesla Chief's Tendency To Insult Opposing Attorneys
The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc. TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. What Happened: Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date, according to a Bloomberg report. The original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, with the possibility of it extending to Wednesday, according to court filings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
teslarati.com
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison hours before pausing Twitter buyout offer: report
A recent court filing from Twitter has shown that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was texting Oracle Corporation co-founder Larry Ellison just hours before he announced that he was pausing his attempt to acquire the social media company. As per Twitter’s court filing, Musk and Ellison had exchanged multiple text messages...
Elon Musk's Texts With Jack Dorsey Ahead Of Twitter Deal Revealed: 'Super Interesting Idea, I'd Like To Help If I Am Able To'
A trove of messages sent by Elon Musk has emerged leading up to an upcoming trial between Twitter Inc TWTR and the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO. What Happened: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey told Musk in the messages that he quit being the CEO of the social media platform because a “new platform is needed.”
Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's tendency to dish out insults while being questioned under oath will be tested anew this week, when lawyers for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)are expected to interview the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO about his abrupt decision in July to ditch his $44 billion deal for the social media company.
Elon Musk May Lose a Lot in Three Days
It's money time for Elon Musk. If summer has passed, autumn is off to a flying start for the richest man in the world. The tech tycoon has important appointments at the end of September that could have a considerable impact on the empire he is building. These appointments can also affect the image of a revolutionary and visionary boss that he is building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Elon Musk's Texts Revealed Ahead of Twitter Trial; Meta Opens NFT Sharing on Instagram to US Users
“The Hash” hosts discuss a series of text messages released as part of ongoing litigation ahead of Elon Musk's trial with Twitter, shed some light on what was going on leading up to the takeover offer and what may have led to Musk scrapping the deal. Plus, non-fungible tokens (NFT) have finally arrived on Instagram after parent company Meta announced the long-awaited arrival of its digital collectible feature to its millions of users in the U.S."
Musk says Starlink will be activated in Iran in response to US Secretary of State statement
Elon Musk reacted to Secretary Blinken's statement "to advance internet freedom to Iranians"
Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show
DOVER, Del. — (AP) — Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering — at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: ' Is Twitter dying? '"
forkast.news
SBF wanted to join Elon Musk Twitter deal, private text messages show
An advisor to Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto exchange FTX Trading Limited, told Elon Musk that the crypto billionaire was interested in buying Twitter and implementing blockchain technology on the social media platform. The saga is outlined in a series of Musk’s private texts made public amid Twitter’s lawsuit against the SpaceX founder after he pulled out of a US$44 billion deal to purchase the social media giant.
Comments / 0