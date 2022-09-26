ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'

Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Months after Elon Musk meeting, Twitter loses hundreds of employees: report

Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TechCrunch

Elon Musk wants ‘government-imposed muzzle’ on his tweets thrown out

The appeal comes a month after a federal judge quashed Musk’s motion to end the same SEC settlement provision. In the brief, which was filed on Tuesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan and reported by Reuters, Musk’s lawyers call the mandate a “government-imposed muzzle,” the effect of which is “to inhibit and chill Mr. Musk’s lawful speech.” They say the provision violates the First Amendment and restricts Musk’s speech on a broad range of topics that are unrelated to the statements that gave rise to the SEC’s 2018 lawsuit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Elon Musk Asks Appeals Court to End His ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal

Elon Musk asked a federal appeals court to throw out the deal he made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 requiring a. lawyer to screen all his company-related tweets, calling it an illegal effort to muzzle him. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has claimed without success that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

As Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Postpone Depositions, Legal Fraternity Wary Of Tesla Chief's Tendency To Insult Opposing Attorneys

The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc. TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. What Happened: Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date, according to a Bloomberg report. The original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, with the possibility of it extending to Wednesday, according to court filings.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Anat#Guardian
Reuters

Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's tendency to dish out insults while being questioned under oath will be tested anew this week, when lawyers for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)are expected to interview the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO about his abrupt decision in July to ditch his $44 billion deal for the social media company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Lose a Lot in Three Days

It's money time for Elon Musk. If summer has passed, autumn is off to a flying start for the richest man in the world. The tech tycoon has important appointments at the end of September that could have a considerable impact on the empire he is building. These appointments can also affect the image of a revolutionary and visionary boss that he is building.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
CoinDesk

Elon Musk's Texts Revealed Ahead of Twitter Trial; Meta Opens NFT Sharing on Instagram to US Users

“The Hash” hosts discuss a series of text messages released as part of ongoing litigation ahead of Elon Musk's trial with Twitter, shed some light on what was going on leading up to the takeover offer and what may have led to Musk scrapping the deal. Plus, non-fungible tokens (NFT) have finally arrived on Instagram after parent company Meta announced the long-awaited arrival of its digital collectible feature to its millions of users in the U.S."
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show

DOVER, Del. — (AP) — Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering — at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: ' Is Twitter dying? '"
BUSINESS
forkast.news

SBF wanted to join Elon Musk Twitter deal, private text messages show

An advisor to Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto exchange FTX Trading Limited, told Elon Musk that the crypto billionaire was interested in buying Twitter and implementing blockchain technology on the social media platform. The saga is outlined in a series of Musk’s private texts made public amid Twitter’s lawsuit against the SpaceX founder after he pulled out of a US$44 billion deal to purchase the social media giant.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy