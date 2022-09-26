Read full article on original website
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
Crain's Detroit Business
Olympia, Related execs: Hotel near LCA might not necessarily be an Equinox
Conversations about what brand of hotel would go south of Little Caesars Arena remain ongoing, in spite of previous assertions that it would be an Equinox hotel with amenities tailored to professional athletes. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart...
Crain's Detroit Business
Crain's wins Loeb award for business journalism
Crain's Detroit Business won a national business journalism award on Thursday night. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Crain's Detroit Business
Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint
Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crain's Detroit Business
DIA's 'Van Gogh in America' gets ready for opening
In 1922, the Detroit Institute of Arts became the first American museum to acquire a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The museum paid $4,200 for a self-portrait the artist had painted in 1887. A century later, that acquisition is paying dividends as the museum hosts one of the largest-ever Van Gogh exhibitions, starting Sunday.
Crain's Detroit Business
The hits keep coming for Detroit's central business district
In the span of less than seven days, two major downtown Detroit employers demonstrated just how fragile the central business district's recovery is. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit restaurant named on "best" list in New York Times
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit restaurant is the lone Michigan location featured on a New York times "Best" list.Freya, located in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood of Detroit is featured on the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now" restaurant list."I look forward to when there's more representation from Detroit, says Sandy Levine, co-owner of Freya. He says the city's restaurant scene has been gaining a lot steam over recent years.Freya opened in 2021. Levine and his business partner bought the building in 2019 and says the North End is rich in history and they wanted to be...
Crain's Detroit Business
Detroit Economic Club will host Dixon, Whitmer at candidate event
The Detroit Economic Club will host a pre-election event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crain's Detroit Business
Prominent attorney Eugene Driker, who helped mediate Detroit bankruptcy, dies
Eugene Driker, a prominent Detroit attorney and civic leader who helped mediate the city's bankruptcy and helped orchestrate the Grand Bargain that helped the city emerge from bankruptcy, died Thursday, his alma mater Wayne State University said in a statement. He was 85.
Crain's Detroit Business
DDP to take on financial, construction oversight for Detroit Center for Innovation
The Downtown Detroit Partnership has created a new nonprofit to serve as fiduciary for the planned Detroit Center for Innovation, overseeing the funding and construction of the Academic Research Building on the developing campus. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news...
Crain's Detroit Business
Union deal would raise Detroit police starting salaries by $10,000 amid 300 vacancies
City officials have reached an agreement with Detroit's police unions that will increase starting salaries by $10,000 to make the department more competitive with other metro Detroit agencies. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Detroit News
Detroiter aims to revive neighborhood by fixing up one home at a time
Detroit — When Delores McKinney sought a Detroit neighborhood to do rehab projects, she picked the Nardin Park community on the city's west side because it reminded the Saginaw native of areas in Maryland and Washington, D.C., where she’d lived and worked. “When I saw Nardin Park, I...
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
Detroit News
Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied
This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
Crain's Detroit Business
$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday
New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
Comments / 0