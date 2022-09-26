Cooper Rush dragged the Dallas Cowboys back over .500 last week in a gritty win over the New York Giants. On Sunday, he’ll return to Jerry World to take on another NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders. Washington has lost each of its last two games after opening the season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the offense was stumped by the Philadelphia Eagles for just eight points last week. That’s good news for a Cowboys defense that has been the heart and soul of the team so far in 2022. However, there’s more to this Week 4 matchup than meets the eye, so let’s make some bold Cowboys predictions for this Commanders game.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO