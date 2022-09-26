Police: Man indicted in ‘unprovoked’ Beaverton stabbing of 2

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Washington County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting two men during an “unprovoked” attack in Beaverton nearly two weeks ago, authorities announced Monday.

Noah Kronsteiner, 48, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief and unlawful use of mace.

On Sept. 13, a man was stopped on SW Oleson Road when Kronsteiner allegedly started yelling and screaming at him. Kronsteiner then sprayed the driver with mace, prompting him to get out of his vehicle which is when Kronsteiner stabbed him, according to Beaverton police.

Another man who reportedly saw the attack went to help the victim, but when he did so, police said Kronsteiner stabbed him. BPD said that bystander used a pocketknife to stab Kronsteiner back.

Kronsteiner then ran to Bulldog Deli nearby, where officials say they found him suffering from stab wounds.

BPD said Kronsteiner and the two victims were taken to hospitals and are expected to be okay. Once he was released from the hospital, police arrested Kronsteiner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.