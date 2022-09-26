ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

WTNH

Hartford Healthcare neurologist excited about possible new Alzheimer’s disease treatment

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Healthcare neurologist is cautiously excited about a new treatment’s ability to prevent memory loss in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Amy Sanders has been watching research indicating that the drug lecanemab can either slow or altogether stop cognitive decline. The results, she said, weren’t surprising. “That has been the […]
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

People in the News

• Kai Konstantino of Ivoryton was named to the Pomfret School Honor’s List for the spring 2022 semester. • The following students were named to the Xavier High School Honor Roll for the fourth quarter:. Centerbrook: Benjamin Rankin, 2023-High Honors; Quinn Martin, 2025-Honors. Chester: Samuel Matt, 2023-High Honors; Joseph...
ESSEX, CT
zip06.com

Blackstone Library: Call for Children’s Room Mural Proposals

Press Release, The James Blackstone Memorial Library. The James Blackstone Memorial Library is seeking proposals from artists with experience with murals and/or large-scale painting projects. The mural will be painted in the Children’s area of the library’s Youth Services Department and should act as a source of welcome and inspiration for those who enter.
BRANFORD, CT
Guilford, CT
Education
City
Guilford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
zip06.com

Will Be Fair and Compassionate

I’m writing to endorse Chuck Tiernan for Probate Judge. I’ve known Chuck for many years as a lawyer in New Haven and as a neighbor in Pine Orchard. He’s an honest, intelligent, hard working, friendly guy. He’s the kind of person who will certainly be fair and compassionate as a judge. I’m sure that if elected he’ll be an excellent probate judge.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Ted Langevin: An Unsuspecting Hero

Ted Langevin says he kind of stumbled into the job of hero. President of non-profit organization Pathfinders, Inc., Ted and an army of volunteers took on the seemingly insurmountable challenge of raising the alarm and close to $5 million to preserve a much beloved 250-acre camp, Deer Lake, from a sale by the Boy Scouts of America Connecticut Yankee Council.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
zip06.com

Would Faithfully Represent Branford

I have known Ray Ingraham for 10 years in his role as Representative on the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), as a neighbor, and as a friend. He is a person of compassion, character, and integrity. During his tenure on the RTM, he has worked tirelessly to represent the Town's best interest. He actively seeks out public opinion and makes sure that all reasonable voices are heard at RTM meetings. Ray's good work in the community and in RTM demonstrate that he would faithfully represent Branford's best interests in Hartford. He is not beholden to a national party platform. If you feel the same way as I do, it is important to make your voice heard in Hartford. Be sure to vote for Ray ingraham on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Mother-daughter duo takes over local cycling studio

New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

An Advocate for Vulnerable People

I am writing to support the candidacy of Chuck Tiernan for Probate Judge. Chuck's nearly 40 years of experience practicing law makes him an outstanding candidate. His life's work has been to advocate for vulnerable people and help them through their difficulties. To do this effectively requires empathy, knowledge, practicality, and persuasion. Chuck would bring all these qualities to the position of probate court judge.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Compassionate and Thoughful

My experience working in the court system is that justice is best served when the trial judge is compassionate and thoughtful. That is the kind of judge that Judge Frank Forgione has always been, and that is the kind of judge that Chuck Tiernan would be if elected by the citizens of Branford and North Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
Education
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mainepublic.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Siobhan McAndrew: Going for A Walk

Suppose you had to walk 10 minutes to the well for drinkable water; 12 minutes to the river to wash clothes; two hours to the regional market. This is not a story about wagon-train pioneers settling the American West. It is a story about rural Haiti today. The walking times,...
ESSEX, CT
zip06.com

Land Trust Celebrates Summer Hill Property

All the way back in June of 2017, the Madison Land Conservation Trust (MLCT) became the proud owners of two new parcels of land in North Madison. According to the MLCT, the parcels were purchased from the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority and connect three of their existing properties, creating one large conservation area with over 300 contiguous acres of protected woodlands and watercourses.
MADISON, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Scarecrows and Pie, Oh My! Branford Garden Club Community Event Coming to Town Green

It's almost time for a newly-constructed crew of scarecrows to make themselves at home on the Branford town green. Beginning Friday, Oct. 14 through Tues. November 1, Branford Garden Club (BGC) will host the 12th annual "Scarecrows on the Green" display. Right now, BGC is accepting registrations from local businesses, clubs, teams, schools, organizations, non-profits, families or individuals who want to display a scarecrow this year.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

A Win-Win Situation

With great enthusiasm, I support and endorse Al Ippolito for the office of probate judge in the Branford and North Branford communities. Experienced. Rooted. Fair. These three words sum up why Al Ippolito is the right person for Probate Judge. As a seasoned attorney for 40 years, Mr. Ippolito has...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

