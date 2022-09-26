Read full article on original website
Hartford Healthcare neurologist excited about possible new Alzheimer’s disease treatment
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Healthcare neurologist is cautiously excited about a new treatment’s ability to prevent memory loss in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Amy Sanders has been watching research indicating that the drug lecanemab can either slow or altogether stop cognitive decline. The results, she said, weren’t surprising. “That has been the […]
zip06.com
People in the News
• Kai Konstantino of Ivoryton was named to the Pomfret School Honor’s List for the spring 2022 semester. • The following students were named to the Xavier High School Honor Roll for the fourth quarter:. Centerbrook: Benjamin Rankin, 2023-High Honors; Quinn Martin, 2025-Honors. Chester: Samuel Matt, 2023-High Honors; Joseph...
zip06.com
Blackstone Library: Call for Children’s Room Mural Proposals
Press Release, The James Blackstone Memorial Library. The James Blackstone Memorial Library is seeking proposals from artists with experience with murals and/or large-scale painting projects. The mural will be painted in the Children’s area of the library’s Youth Services Department and should act as a source of welcome and inspiration for those who enter.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
zip06.com
Will Be Fair and Compassionate
I’m writing to endorse Chuck Tiernan for Probate Judge. I’ve known Chuck for many years as a lawyer in New Haven and as a neighbor in Pine Orchard. He’s an honest, intelligent, hard working, friendly guy. He’s the kind of person who will certainly be fair and compassionate as a judge. I’m sure that if elected he’ll be an excellent probate judge.
zip06.com
Ted Langevin: An Unsuspecting Hero
Ted Langevin says he kind of stumbled into the job of hero. President of non-profit organization Pathfinders, Inc., Ted and an army of volunteers took on the seemingly insurmountable challenge of raising the alarm and close to $5 million to preserve a much beloved 250-acre camp, Deer Lake, from a sale by the Boy Scouts of America Connecticut Yankee Council.
zip06.com
Would Faithfully Represent Branford
I have known Ray Ingraham for 10 years in his role as Representative on the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), as a neighbor, and as a friend. He is a person of compassion, character, and integrity. During his tenure on the RTM, he has worked tirelessly to represent the Town's best interest. He actively seeks out public opinion and makes sure that all reasonable voices are heard at RTM meetings. Ray's good work in the community and in RTM demonstrate that he would faithfully represent Branford's best interests in Hartford. He is not beholden to a national party platform. If you feel the same way as I do, it is important to make your voice heard in Hartford. Be sure to vote for Ray ingraham on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Yale Daily News
Mother-daughter duo takes over local cycling studio
New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.
zip06.com
An Advocate for Vulnerable People
I am writing to support the candidacy of Chuck Tiernan for Probate Judge. Chuck's nearly 40 years of experience practicing law makes him an outstanding candidate. His life's work has been to advocate for vulnerable people and help them through their difficulties. To do this effectively requires empathy, knowledge, practicality, and persuasion. Chuck would bring all these qualities to the position of probate court judge.
zip06.com
Compassionate and Thoughful
My experience working in the court system is that justice is best served when the trial judge is compassionate and thoughtful. That is the kind of judge that Judge Frank Forgione has always been, and that is the kind of judge that Chuck Tiernan would be if elected by the citizens of Branford and North Branford.
Connecticut Foodshare mobile food pantry program resumes following pandemic pause
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
wiltonbulletin.com
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
mainepublic.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
zip06.com
Siobhan McAndrew: Going for A Walk
Suppose you had to walk 10 minutes to the well for drinkable water; 12 minutes to the river to wash clothes; two hours to the regional market. This is not a story about wagon-train pioneers settling the American West. It is a story about rural Haiti today. The walking times,...
zip06.com
Land Trust Celebrates Summer Hill Property
All the way back in June of 2017, the Madison Land Conservation Trust (MLCT) became the proud owners of two new parcels of land in North Madison. According to the MLCT, the parcels were purchased from the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority and connect three of their existing properties, creating one large conservation area with over 300 contiguous acres of protected woodlands and watercourses.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
zip06.com
Scarecrows and Pie, Oh My! Branford Garden Club Community Event Coming to Town Green
It's almost time for a newly-constructed crew of scarecrows to make themselves at home on the Branford town green. Beginning Friday, Oct. 14 through Tues. November 1, Branford Garden Club (BGC) will host the 12th annual "Scarecrows on the Green" display. Right now, BGC is accepting registrations from local businesses, clubs, teams, schools, organizations, non-profits, families or individuals who want to display a scarecrow this year.
zip06.com
A Win-Win Situation
With great enthusiasm, I support and endorse Al Ippolito for the office of probate judge in the Branford and North Branford communities. Experienced. Rooted. Fair. These three words sum up why Al Ippolito is the right person for Probate Judge. As a seasoned attorney for 40 years, Mr. Ippolito has...
